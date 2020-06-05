Below is a rolling blog of updates from the March for Justice protest scheduled for downtown Frederick. Check back here and follow reporters Ryan Marshall (@RMarshallFNP) and Jeremy Arias (@Jarias_Prime) on Twitter for updates, along with photographers Bill Green (@FNP_Green) and Graham Cullen (FNP_Cullen).
8:30 p.m.
Thousands of protesters traveled down onto the Interstate, briefly shutting down I-70 interstate in both directions, and part of I-70 and Md. 85 before walking back into town.
Some car footage because I’m stuck, but thousands or protestors have shut down parts of 70 and 85 completely blocking the intersection to traffic. pic.twitter.com/GGU9kMQgy7— Allen Etzler (@AllenWEtzler) June 6, 2020
7:20 p.m.
Speeches have concluded at Baker Park and the crowd has started to disperse.
As a heads up, the demonstration at Baker Park has just ended and a crowd of well over 1,000 is making its way back toward the various parking garages and lots they came from.— Jeremy Arias (@Jarias_Prime) June 5, 2020
7:10 p.m.
Thousands are still gathered at Baker Park as speeches continue.
From the standpoint of the speakers’ podium at the bandshell, an ocean of protesters. pic.twitter.com/3VM0RhCQTP— Jeremy Arias (@Jarias_Prime) June 5, 2020
6:45 p.m.
Multiple speakers addressed the crowd at the Baker Park bandshell:
Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor: "I am tired, but not as tired as you of a system that has worked against you for 400 years ... I hear you, I see you and black lives matter."
Organizer Gabrael Moore: "All lives matter once our lives matter."
Organizer Amiyah Spencer: "Why do I have to fear for my life and they do not? Why do I have to fear for my life based on something as insignificant as the color of my skin? ... I can be in fear if you have a gun to my head. But why are you in fear if you're holding the gun?"
6:30 p.m.
Bentz Street has been reopened at 2nd Street, but is still closed westbound past the Talley Recreation Center.
6:10 p.m.
Patrick Grossman, Frederick's acting police chief, said it's difficult to estimate a crowd size at Baker Park, but added it is probably larger than the women's marches in recent years. Grossman added it's one of the largest protests he's seen in his 23 years in Frederick.
5:50 p.m.
More people are filtering into Baker Park. Organizers estimated that thousands of people attended today's event. Bentz Street is closed to traffic between Rockwell and Patrick streets, city officials reported.
Organizers tell me they had more than 7,000 people on Facebook planning to come. I'm terrible at estimating crowd size, but that seems entirely possible.— Ryan Marshall (@RMarshallFNP) June 5, 2020
5:45 p.m.
Another wave of protesters is marching through downtown.
I’m not sure which wave of protestors this is, but in another severa hundred marching on Market Street. pic.twitter.com/D9EB821fO5— Allen Etzler (@AllenWEtzler) June 5, 2020
5:30 p.m.
Protesters have made it to Baker Park. City officials announced Klineharts Avenue at 3rd Street is closed to traffic.
Protesters arriving in Baker Park to find portable restrooms and tents manned by volunteers handing out free water, snacks, hand sanitizer and other refreshments, all donated. pic.twitter.com/qr1vHUzlf1— Jeremy Arias (@Jarias_Prime) June 5, 2020
5:10 p.m.
Marchers started traveling from Mullinix Park through downtown Frederick, en route to Baker Park. County and city officials also announced 2nd Street is closed to traffic between Market Street and Baker Park.
A steady stream of protesters turns from Csrroll Creek Linear Park north onto Market Street as police close roads to traffic. @frednewspost pic.twitter.com/ttFkwu8bAY— Jeremy Arias (@Jarias_Prime) June 5, 2020
Now turning left onto W 2nd Street, March set to end in Baker Park. pic.twitter.com/iMjvvku854— Jeremy Arias (@Jarias_Prime) June 5, 2020
5:05 p.m.
City and county officials announce Market Street is closed from Carroll Creek through 2nd Street, and motorists on cross streets will not be able to pass Market Street right now.
4:45 p.m.
Protesters can be heard chanting "No Justice, No Peace!" and "Black Lives Matter!" among others as hundreds gather in Mullinix Park.
Chants grow in volume as the crowd at Mulinix Park continues to grow. Protesters have expressed a hope for positive change in criminal justice, police training and other areas. @frednewspost pic.twitter.com/xh4ABsoFyG— Jeremy Arias (@Jarias_Prime) June 5, 2020
4:30 p.m.
Protesters have gathered at Mullinix Park in downtown Frederick, including many local clergy members, and organizers have delayed the start of the march to 6 p.m.
Several Frederick clergy members gathered at #blacklivesmatter rally at Mullinix Park to deliver forceful support to the movement.— Allen Etzler (@AllenWEtzler) June 5, 2020
“The church will not be silent in this issue. ... We will March with you. We will support you.” pic.twitter.com/DcnRVbl1cY
3:30 p.m.
Organizers said the march is still planned to start at 5 p.m. Heavy thunderstorms rolled through downtown Frederick as some protesters near Market and Patrick streets waved signs and chanted "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace!
2:35 p.m.
March organizers said they'll march in the rain, but not in thunderstorms. They'll have a final decision by about 3 p.m. on whether to delay or postpone the march, they added.
I didn't follow Jethro's train of thought either.
The so-called mayor of Frederick is a real piece of work. He acts like he cares but he boards up City Hall.
Niceund,
Is that supposed to make sense to a reasonable person?
I get it. It’s sort of like a hypocritical, playing both sides, CYA move... very typical. No hutzpah. It looked like only the windows on the first floor of the front side of City Hall were boarded-up from the inside so all of the window in panes could still be broken out or you could go around the corner of the building to where there are no boards. Strange. Written by Mike Spurrier
Good job today, people! Now register and VOTE!
No mercy for those on I-70. They were given a good part of the City and venturing onto I-70 is unacceptable!
So social distancing is officially over, right?
[thumbup]
I was there for part of it, and everyone I saw had masks and gave each other some space. It was outside, so not so dangerous. It was very peaceful and inclusive. So many more people than I expected, especially with the rain. I am proud of how far Frederick and the whole country has come lately. No doubt haters got to hate in forums like this, but hopefully we don't take a step back after moving two steps forward.
I’m just trying to figure out how my name is in this article as giving a comment when I’m not even at the protest nor did I personally make a comment, I need my name (Keisha Bowman-Moore) taken out of that article!
A key point made by the “organizer” Gabrael Moore - “all lives matter ONCE OUR LIVES MATTER“. Why should YOURS matter more than MINE? All lives should matter equally! This is active discrimination!
Can anyone explain why an organization based upon false ideology (Black Lives Matter .. "hands up don't shoot") actively engage in protests and riots that support criminals? Why do they not protest (and riot) like this when a black cop kills a black suspect? In fact, why do they riot at all? They destroy their own cities, assault innocent bystanders, set businesses on fire, loot (steal/theft), illegally block roads, attack the police and commit countless additional crimes ... the list goes on.
The ideology of ANY protester or rioter in this case is without question invalid. Justice has already been served by the Minneapolis cop being fired and arrested (albeit while violating his Constitutional and legal rights to due process).
I'm also confused about white people that join in these BLM protests. This issue is not about them, nor have ANY affect on their lives. The current trend of politicians and law enforcement leaders persecuting cops without completing a thorough investigation WILL come to an end ... and so will organizations like BLM that support the criminal element in this country. Neither a group nor individual can change the fact that this country has a Constitution and laws. Protesting and rioting in violation of the Constitution and/or laws will get them NOWHERE!
You sound very sad and angry, Lev. You could start by educating yourself. There is a great deal of information on every question you’ve asked.
But first, try to separate the organized legit protesters from the opportunistic criminals who loot stores under the cover of a large protest. You know, like you separate the few “bad apples” from the rest of the police.
Well and economically put, seven. Thank you.
Lev is oblivious.
Well, seven and Greg ... I'm not as "oblivious" as you might assume. My statements are fact, not opinion. Too bad you can't say that about the overwhelming majority of commenters on here. The difference is that I have a real-world education, training and experience on this topic. My statements are not political nor racial ... solely facts.
Calling me sad and angry is bluntly contradictory and inaccurate. Calling me "oblivious" is most certainly from a person in denial -- or inexperience -- of reality.
My statements come from three decades of formal education, training and experience with history, law, sociology, criminology, behavioral science, politics and law enforcement. And, no, I'm not a cop. What happened to George Lloyd was criminal, and the cop that committed the fatal assault is rightfully being prosecuted. However, his firing and arrest was handled completely against the U.S. Constitution and law. Due process did not exist in this case, just as it has been violated in other criminal cases against cops in recent years (Baltimore, for example). The point is that an organization such as Black Lives Matter ... and people that rally around it ... are clearly denying the reality of criminality and individual incidents. In fact, they and their supporters (regardless of race) have been supporting criminals instead of the Constitution and law. The ideology and actions of protesters -- particularly the rioters ... show a clear lack of personal accountability and responsibility. Individual actions? Yes. Group motivation? Yes. Pack mentality? Of course. There needs to be -- has been and will be -- individual accountability for the riots. The First Amendment does not protect rioters. It also does not protect racially-motivated protests that engage in, or encourage, such criminal behavior. Again ... facts. I'm not racist, and as I said that cop in Minneapolis was wrong, both criminally and in violation of his oath. So, to persecute, attack and decry an entire country of cops is plain wrong. And the way it's being done has been mostly criminal. So, to protest a criminal act by being a criminal does not work. In fact, it creates the opposite affect.
What a great turn out of people! From my vantage, peaceful and respective.
Lev, yes, as you admit (well, that's a start) you are confused, and it's pretty sad. First, there is a difference between protesting and rioting. Check out the first Amendment, should you like to be enlightened. Secondly, today's video of the 75 yo caucasian protester being pushed over and critically injured by the police in Buffalo should be enough to enable you to understand that police brutality affects us all...not just our minority neighbors, friends and family.. Finally, don't be so sure in your couched arrogance that these protests will have no impact. The world is watching. The pictures of this ongoing brutality, captured by onlookers, are worth one thousand words. And the true ugly American sitting in the Oval Office only promotes violence and division, with about 75% of all Americans disapproving of the way he has handled the protests. Should you be so inclined to wish to live in a militaristic society where non-violent protests are crushed with police batons and beatings, tear gas, and the US Army, keep your head in the sand, with your ignorance protected until they come for you.
MRS M ... you are another commenter that turns it into a political ideology rather than a realistic one. As for "couched arrogance", unlike you and the rest of the political commentors, I've been in the field -- in the real world -- dealing with these issues for decades. It's not political nor racial. It's ideological. Unfortunately, you are suffering from corrupt ideology and blaming it on politicians and politics in general.
As for you, Greg, you're obviously far disconnected from reality. Fox News is irrelevant to me.
How can you be so completely clueless?
Lev...stop watching Fox News. It is not real.
I agree that black lives matter. But, the greatest threat to a black life comes from another black. not a police person. About 95 percent of the blacks shot, stabbed, and maimed, kicked and beaten comes from other black people. Why is this so? So, I ask: If black lives matter, why is most of the brutality against blacks being done by o blacks?
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup]
Lev, After writing that you should consider the words of Drew Brees the day after he criticized kneeling silently during the anthem: "I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening...and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness."
Lev, the protests are about Racial Justice for 400 years of slavery, Jim Crowe Laws, denying Education, Housing, Jobs, Healthcare, and equal opportunity to Black people which people like you want to keep in place. People across the Nation, including a majority of White people, want to rid our great Country of Racial discrimination and oppression. Why don’t you???
Lev - the whole thing seems to be going right over your head.
Been injured or killed by the rioters?
If you are going to bother to wear a mask, it should cover your nose as well. [ninja]
[beam]
Black cops don’t brutalize white Americans because they aren’t protected by white entitlement
White cops are slamming 75 year old unarmed frail white men to the ground because they are mentally bankrupt
Sorry FakeVet, the police were advancing and the male was advancing on the police holding his phone out filming. He was actively seeking a confrontation. Check the video. And also notice where he tried to take one of the cops nightsticks. Probably an dementia patient escaped from a nursing home.
[thumbup]
User - A man sees what he wants to see and disregards the rest. You sir, must have watched a different video than the one I saw.
A lot of white people. Nearly all of them.
Russia’s foreign ministry, for its part, lamented “a real tragedy, an American tragedy” and demanded that Washington protect the rights of its own citizens instead of constantly finding fault in Russia.
The police fatally shot nine unarmed blacks and 19 unarmed whites in 2019, according to a Washington Post database. That indeed supports the fact that all lives matter.
But Lemmy, that doesn't support the paradigm of the left. The left wants blacks kept in the victim mode to support their failed social policies and dependent on them for crumbs. It's time for blacks to empower blacks for success instead of holding each other back for fear of "acting white". I'd rather be black and independent on my own than black and beholden to the Democrats. [ninja]
[thumbup]
Bosco, You should work for the Russians as a drone button pusher.
Troll!
Why doesnt anybody care about all the people black white asian latino that have
[thumbup]
Lemmy, How many did they choke out?
Here's a young lady who has a mind of her own and knows what she's talking about:
https://youtu.be/JtPfoEvNJ74
Like these ones here... https://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2020/06/05/buffalo-police-push-elderly-man-to-ground-jba-orig.cnn/video/playlists/protests-george-floyd-death/
Police getting beaten by fire extiguisher...
https://youtu.be/0dEclh3iLe0
Hey dog, I believe your twisted narrative has unraveled before your eyes based on Rosenstein’s testimony. I understand J Edgar Comey the lawbreaker is your hero, along with the other gaggle of liars that made up Barrack’s team.
And he STILL thinks lying Hillary should have won!
🦧🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑😂🤣✌️
All them so called liars can't hold a stick compared to the lies of trump.
Where did you see that I disagreed with her? It’s the RRR(RadicalRightRepublicans)/BTT(BullyTagTeam) that I disagree with. Time for you folks to stop FEARING those that you have never interacted with in your cloistered, narrow world. They are people, just like you, looking for White Supremacists to get their knees off their necks. 400 years of Oppression and Racism is enough. You are not Superior to ANYBODY CD, nor are your friends. Peace. ✌️😷
What do all these protesters have against the justice of the peace?
Crickets.......
...and violins on TV?
more crickets......
And Russian jewelry. JW, Don't quit your day job.
How about things like this where a 75yr old man is pushed to the ground and then the Buffalo PD tries to cover it up....then 50+ quit because the pushing cops get suspended. It’s nauseating they did this then just continue in like nothing happened while the guy is blessing into the sidewalk. Justice of the corrupt peace... https://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2020/06/05/buffalo-police-push-elderly-man-to-ground-jba-orig.cnn/video/playlists/protests-george-floyd-death/
Sorry for your bad eyesight. The video clearly shows the police line advancing and the man advancing towards the police line holding his camera out. Clearly looking for a confrontation. And the police and military are taught not to break ranks while advancing, that’s why the medics are at the rear as in this case. Check out the video and you will also see where he tried to grab one of the officers club.
I predict the skies will clear and a rainbow appears at 5:00pm!
You were wrong
Trump told me it was a big, beautiful rainbow. The biggest ever seen, they say. A big, wonderful rainbow. You dare question the Dear Leader?? AG Barr would like to have a word with you!!!!!
And by trumpydumb’s predictions a miracle will happen and it will all go away.
And when the sun goes down and it's dark in town, who will be coming out? Protesters or rioters?
The only people we have to worry about are trump's drooling minions.
