Below is a rolling blog of updates from the March for Justice protest scheduled for downtown Frederick. Check back here and follow reporters Ryan Marshall (@RMarshallFNP) and Jeremy Arias (@Jarias_Prime) on Twitter for updates, along with photographers Bill Green (@FNP_Green) and Graham Cullen (FNP_Cullen).

5:05 p.m.

City and county officials announce Market Street is closed from Carroll Creek through 2nd Street, and motorists on cross streets will not be able to pass Market Street right now. 

4:45 p.m.

Protesters can be heard chanting "No Justice, No Peace!" and "Black Lives Matter!" among others as hundreds gather in Mullinix Park. 

4:30 p.m.

Protesters have gathered at Mullinix Park in downtown Frederick, including many local clergy members, and organizers have delayed the start of the march to 6 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

Organizers said the march is still planned to start at 5 p.m. Heavy thunderstorms rolled through downtown Frederick as some protesters near Market and Patrick streets waved signs and chanted "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace!

2:35 p.m.

March organizers said they'll march in the rain, but not in thunderstorms. They'll have a final decision by about 3 p.m. on whether to delay or postpone the march, they added. 

