Below is a rolling blog of updates from the March for Justice protest scheduled for downtown Frederick. Check back here and follow reporters Ryan Marshall (@RMarshallFNP) and Jeremy Arias (@Jarias_Prime) on Twitter for updates, along with photographers Bill Green (@FNP_Green) and Graham Cullen (FNP_Cullen).
5:05 p.m.
City and county officials announce Market Street is closed from Carroll Creek through 2nd Street, and motorists on cross streets will not be able to pass Market Street right now.
4:45 p.m.
Protesters can be heard chanting "No Justice, No Peace!" and "Black Lives Matter!" among others as hundreds gather in Mullinix Park.
Chants grow in volume as the crowd at Mulinix Park continues to grow. Protesters have expressed a hope for positive change in criminal justice, police training and other areas. @frednewspost pic.twitter.com/xh4ABsoFyG— Jeremy Arias (@Jarias_Prime) June 5, 2020
4:30 p.m.
Protesters have gathered at Mullinix Park in downtown Frederick, including many local clergy members, and organizers have delayed the start of the march to 6 p.m.
Several Frederick clergy members gathered at #blacklivesmatter rally at Mullinix Park to deliver forceful support to the movement.— Allen Etzler (@AllenWEtzler) June 5, 2020
“The church will not be silent in this issue. ... We will March with you. We will support you.” pic.twitter.com/DcnRVbl1cY
3:30 p.m.
Organizers said the march is still planned to start at 5 p.m. Heavy thunderstorms rolled through downtown Frederick as some protesters near Market and Patrick streets waved signs and chanted "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace!
2:35 p.m.
March organizers said they'll march in the rain, but not in thunderstorms. They'll have a final decision by about 3 p.m. on whether to delay or postpone the march, they added.
(3) comments
What do all these protesters have against the justice of the peace?
Crickets.......
I predict the skies will clear and a rainbow appears at 5:00pm!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.