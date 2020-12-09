Taney Ave Shooting
OFC Kevin Long and his K-9 partner Odin search the scene of a shooting outside the Potomac Commons Apartments in the 1300 block of Taney Avenue in Frederick Wednesday evening after a single victim was shot in the leg. Witnesses described seeing three men on foot approach the victim before the shooting, according to Lt. Andrew Alcorn, commander of the Frederick Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

A man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg in Frederick Wednesday night, and city police are searching for three men believed to be involved, according to authorities.

Frederick police responded at about 5:30 p.m. to Potomac Commons Apartments in the 1300 block of Taney Avenue for a shooting, Lt. Andrew Alcorn said.

According to police, the victim was driving his car when he was approached by three men on foot as he came to a stop. He was then shot in the upper thigh, according to police. The men were last seen running toward Applegate Apartments, Alcorn said.

Alcorn said he does not believe there is a danger to the general public.

“We believe that the victim and suspects possibly knew each other," he said.

The victim was being treated at a hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to Alcorn.

Alcorn did not have further information Wednesday night, including descriptions of the three men being sought. 

Police asked anyone that observed anything suspicious in that area to call the department’s anonymous tip line, 301-600-8477 (TIPS), or text 240-674-8477 (TIPS) or email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

