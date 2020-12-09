A man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg in Frederick Wednesday night, and city police are searching for three men believed to be involved, according to authorities.
Frederick police responded at about 5:30 p.m. to Potomac Commons Apartments in the 1300 block of Taney Avenue for a shooting, Lt. Andrew Alcorn said.
According to police, the victim was driving his car when he was approached by three men on foot as he came to a stop. He was then shot in the upper thigh, according to police. The men were last seen running toward Applegate Apartments, Alcorn said.
Alcorn said he does not believe there is a danger to the general public.
“We believe that the victim and suspects possibly knew each other," he said.
The victim was being treated at a hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to Alcorn.
Alcorn did not have further information Wednesday night, including descriptions of the three men being sought.
Police asked anyone that observed anything suspicious in that area to call the department’s anonymous tip line, 301-600-8477 (TIPS), or text 240-674-8477 (TIPS) or email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
