All Maryland public schools will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.
As the state braces for more positive cases of COVID-19, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) made the announcement Thursday at a press conference with Gov. Larry Hogan and State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon.
“Circumstances ... indicate that we are entering a new phase and we should expect the number of cases to rise,” Hogan said. “We believe all of us need to take serious actions to limit daily interactions and activities and prevent the virus from spreading.”
Vital student resources such as meals will continue to be delivered while schools are closed, said Salmon. MSDE is also developing plans to provide child care to students whose parents are emergency personnel workers, especially those in health care-related fields.
Salmon said all school buildings and buses will also be cleaned during the closure.
“It is crucial that we take immediate measures to slow the spread of [COVID-19] in school communities around the state,” Salmon said. “During the time of school closure, all public school buildings and school buses should be cleaned and disinfected to prevent spread of the virus upon the return of students and staff to school.”
Salmon has also recommended that school systems use days that were previously scheduled for spring break as makeup days after the closure ends.
Frederick County Public Schools is following the governor’s and MSDE’s direction and will be closed starting Monday. In a Find Out First alert, the school system said a link will be provided to families on Friday with more information and answers to frequently asked questions.
It is unclear what effect closing schools will have on the spread of COVID-19. Ten years ago, school closures helped with the H1N1 influenza strain, or swine flu, because kids were susceptible to the flu and could spread it before showing symptoms. It also helped to prevent kids from bringing the H1N1 flu strain into the schools. Early research suggests that kids are infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, by adults in their household, rather than kids infecting adults, said Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, Frederick County health officer.
“It is uncharted territory that we’re in for implementing school closures,” she said.
Hermine Bernstein, a program coordinator for Blessings in a Backpack — a nonprofit that works to feed FCPS students over weekends and breaks — said they have about five days’ worth of food left for students but that volunteers are working to increase that to seven.
For the first week of the closure, the nonprofit will use its blizzard bags and emergency snack bags usually used for snow days to provide enough food for students.
“Our volunteers have been amazing,” Bernstein said.
The nonprofit does not have food for the second week, Bernstein said, but added that the situation is fluid. If enough food is collected for the second week, the challenge then becomes delivering that food to students since they will no longer be physically in school. But Bernstein said she, community partners and volunteers are all working to figure out plans.
In response to the announcement by MSDE, Frederick Community College has decided to move to online instruction starting Monday, according to messages sent to students and faculty. That mimics similar plans outlined earlier this week by Hood College and Mount St. Mary’s University, which will both move to online learning after their spring breaks.
FCC students are asked not to be on campus or in the Monroe Center starting Monday through March 27. Faculty will communicate with students through email or Blackboard — an online educational platform the college utilizes.
All FCC events and any community events that were planned to be hosted on campus have been canceled.
Administrators and staff have been scheduled to continue working as normal over the next two weeks and will be available by phone or email.
Information for support services for students will be announced soon.
Staff writer Heather Mongilio contributed to this report.
(38) comments
How many years has the US gov’t been fighting the flu? Even with a flu shot it keeps coming back each and every year killing thousands and hospitalized millions. So why in the world do you think that the US govt can fight COVID-19? In the past 5 years the WHO have identified 1,000 infectious disease. Take a guess on how many have been eradicated? Zip, zero, nada.
This is not the standard flu...You and others that belittle the efforts being made are part of the problem.
Upbeat as alwsys.
To start with, there is no COVID-19 shot. And the mortality rate is 10x the flu (at least). Plus hospitals are already running at capacity so extra things create bottlenecks. But go ahead, ignore the experts.
Just heard a public health expert say that the reason we have to close and cancel so much is because we can only test thousands when we need to test millions. We take desperate measures because we know so little.
Its been here for months already. There are no air-born virus sensors monitoring the air for germs...we call that schizophrenia currently...
It is to minimize personal contact. It's like taking the wood away from a fire. Without more fuel (people to infect) the fire (disease spread) burns out.
Not true, in all fires (or infectious diseases) the ashes remain hot for several hours even day's smoldering producing no flame but waiting until a leaf, twig or some unsuspecting flammable agent (or person ) falls into it and again it ignites and roars back to life. You may be seduced into thinking that it been contained or extinguished but you will be fooled. The only way is to douse it with copious amounts of water. However with infectious diseases it's not that easy.
We said the same thing OP
Jayel, your recto-cranial inversion makes you forget that young children have the best survival rate. Combining children of school age with adults in a confined space is risky. Or maybe the governor being a Republic makes him prone to panic?
If you are a new born, elderly, or immunocompromised, you could die of this, just like the flu and many other viruses, if you have a normal functioning adult immune system you will be sick but survive, like any other strain of coronaviruse, there are many.
We have the flu shot and pneumonia shot in our defense, at least lessening effects. No defenses for this, so "just like"? No.
Science differentiates itself from the sisters of religion and politics...
And where will all of the kids be while the schools are closed. Staying quarantined at home? Nope, they'll be out and about in the community.
Knee jerk reactions are spreading faster than the coronavirus.
DJ Trump couldn’t trivialize it and neither can you bosco, try as you RRR(RadicalRightRepublicans) might.
[thumbup]
Jeezly.
Strange days.
You will most likely get it due to being contagious, but you won't die if you have a functioning immune system. Only daycares, nurseries, and preschools should be on the shut down list.
Not saying this was the right decision, but the main goal is still to contain the spread. Kids tend to get less sick from the virus, but that might make them better spreaders.
C'mon three. That ship sailed. Now it's a matter of seeing how bad it gets and when we bottom out.
I think the hope is that it will be like flu and go away as the weather warms up, so anything we can do to hold it at bay is good. I think SARS - also caused by a coronavirus - only lasted one season.
Hopefully correct on all points three. Maybe the vaccine will be ready next season. The Regeneron approach looks promising.
Jay you are so sadly misinformed. Ask those dead doctors in Wuhan that were healthy and under professional care.
So many immunocompromised people in the world, though, who look like everyone else and don't advertise it. Many are just old. The immune system is less efficient with age.
I understand why Hogan would feel the need to do this, but its totally unnecessary, might as well be shutting them down for the seasonal flu each year then as well.
The Hoax that Donald Trump has been selling Is a lie that is costing people's lives.
There are things more important than Donald Trump being reelected.
Lives matter!
Too late now, Dick. His negligence will cost us dearly.
Dick
Hogan cancelled schools not Trump. Anyway wait until Trump declares a “National Emergency” then you daily way of life will be to thrown into chaos.
It’s not already??? And good ol’ DJ Trump adds to the chaos every time he spews out the “misinformation” on TV or Twitter. At least Dr. Fauci ignores him and tells him he has “failed”!! GASP!! People who tell the “TRUTH” don’t last long with DJ Trump!! But that might be changing after this fiasco. “IT’S THE ECONOMY STUPID”. Jump off this train before the WRECK OP. If it ain’t too late already.
Phy,
The good LORD is shaking the foundation’s of the nations and injecting fear into the unsaved. I like this train I’m on and will ride it until the end, which may come tomorrow or In the near future. Peace
Read it again phy
"WASHINGTON—The federal government’s top infectious-disease doctor said the nation’s system for disease testing has failed during the coronavirus outbreak because people typically need a doctor’s permission to be tested.
“The system is not really geared to what we need right now,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified Thursday at a congressional hearing. “That is a failing. It is a failing. Let’s admit it.”
This same system has been in place for decades, without change.
The lord knocking on the door of the unsaved: “Let me in so I can save you.”
The unsaved, asking from behind the closed door: “What do we need to be saved from?”
The lord, threateningly “From what I’ll do to you if you don’t let me in!”
Or were you referring to Late Onset Retinal Degeneration? That induces a modicum of fear into me as there is so much in the world I still want to see.
OP
Say what you want, Trump is not doing his job. That is why Hogan had to be proactive.
Votes of No Confidence from real leaders will save lives.
Wow, incredible.
It’s necessary. I feel for parents with child care issues
[thumbup]
