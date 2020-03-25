A woman who disappeared after leaving her home in Middletown on Sunday remained unaccounted for Wednesday, according to a county sheriff's office press release.
Katie Lehan, 34, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday as she left her home, and she did not take a vehicle, according to Wednesday's updated release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
The latest release clarified that Lehan is considered a "critical missing person," which typically means that, due to either the circumstance of the case or underlying medical factors, it is believed that the person is either in danger or could pose a potential threat to themselves or others.
"The Sheriff’s Office is expending every available resource to include allied agencies, K-9 search, helicopter support, and technology to conduct the search for Lehan," the statement reads in part. "At this point there is no reason to believe there is any risk or threat to the general public, or to the residents of Middletown."
Lehan, who has brown, curly hair, was last seen wearing a gray "Salisbury" T-shirt, blue jeans, gray and pink socks, and black shoes, according to the sheriff's office. A post made to the official Facebook account of the Maryland Center for Missing and Unidentified Persons on Tuesday further described Lehan as standing approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Lehan's whereabouts was asked to call 911 immediately, according to the sheriff's office's release.
