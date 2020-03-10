Multiple residents had to be rescued from an apartment fire early Tuesday in Frederick.
Fire crews responded just after 12:30 a.m. to the 6400 block of Mercantile Drive in Frederick. Fire was showing from all three floors of the apartment building, according to a news release. Multiple residents had to be rescued from apartments and balconies, according to the release.
A second alarm was called and it took about 100 firefighters an hour to bring the fire under control. It took another three hours to perform overhaul.
Two residents were transported to Frederick Health Hospital and one person was taken to Meritus Medical Center. All were listed in stable condition, according to the release.
One firefighter was taken to Frederick Health, and was treated and released.
Fifteen apartments were impacted by the fire and another 15 units had their power and water shut off as a result of the fire.
Red Cross was called to assist residents.
The fire remained under investigation as of Tuesday morning.
(8) comments
Correction: Century Clearbrook (apts).
I'm hoping maybe a firefighter from the scene or a resident can respond. It looks like this fire started on a porch. Are there fire sprinklers on the porches of these buildings? I ask because I live in a building similar to these but we have sprinklers. I would hope that if we were in the same situation that the sprinkler would have helped contain it a little more. I can't imagine these folks feeling trapped. That had to be terrifying.
Where I live, charcoal, gas portable grills and hibachis are expressly prohibited from patios and balconys. This incident is why.
"Discarded smoking materials" is another frequent culprit in balcony fires.
So glad the tenants are safe! The things that can happen in the middle of the night when you manage residential property stay with you forever. Or maybe it's just me.
I believe this is the second fire that started on a porch of these apartment. I may be wrong, but thought there was a fire a few years ago from discarded smoking materials.
newspostreader, I don't know about this complex, but those Sunset apts at Columbine (next to the former Safeway on 7th Street) had a few instances of fires from discarded smoking materials. Also, it's happened a couple times in downtown.
newspostreader; I've never known an apartment complex having the sprinklers located where the balconies/patios are. They are inside strategically placed in the rooms and hallways. This apartment complex is the Clearbrook Century. Offhand, I would think that they have a sprinkler system as these become code in approximately 1990.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.