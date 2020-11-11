Multiple crashes occurred throughout Frederick County on a rain-soaked Wednesday, including one involving a sheriff's deputy.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy was flown to a hospital after being involved in a crash on Interstate 70 East at U.S. 40 alternate in Braddock Heights, spokesman Todd Wivell said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Wivell was not aware of the extent of the deputy's injuries, but said the crash is under investigation. The crash temporarily closed the eastbound on-ramp, the right acceleration lane and one traffic lane at about 3:10 p.m., Maryland Department of Transportation online traffic reports showed.
Earlier in the afternoon, a tractor trailer overturned on I-70 West at Hollow Road at approximately 2:15 p.m., at one point closing one westbound and two eastbound lanes, online traffic reports indicated. There were no injuries, according to Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services (DFRS).
Another tractor trailer rolled over on Interstate 270 just north of Doctor Perry Road in the Urbana area, causing all northbound lanes to be shut down at about 1:15 p.m. near the 23-mile marker, according to Maryland State Police.
When troopers arrived, the truck and trailer were blocking all lanes. Sgt. Myers of Maryland State Police said motorists should expect the roadway to be closed for a while. There were no injuries, he said. Troopers from the Rockville barrack attempted to divert traffic to Md. 109 and Md. 121.
Several other crashes were reported throughout the day. Not speaking to one specific crash, Campbell said there are generally more on rainy days.
"During significant rainfall, roadways become slippery and visibility diminishes," Campbell wrote in a text message. "Today's multiple traffic incidents illustrate why it's imperative that commuters stay alert and slow down."
