It’s hard enough to moderate the content of reader comments that we have generally tried to avoid passing judgment on their usernames, too. Unless a username was patently offensive, our policy has been to treat them as a form of expression, allowing a fair amount of latitude.
The COVID-19 crisis has encouraged us to reconsider that approach. We have posted a new policy that forbids the use of apparently deceptive usernames.
If a username could reasonably be taken to represent an official, an institution or a public person, that commenter’s privileges will be suspended until the name is changed, unless the commenter provides clear evidence to The News-Post that the name is not deceptive.
In addition to names that appear to impersonate officials, there are other gray areas where commenters sometimes seem to be playing off each other’s names. Those are always difficult to evaluate. We will continue to handle those on a case-by-case basis, with a bias toward eliminating the potential for confusion.
As with all of our policies in the comment forum, we rely on reader reports to notify us about potential abuses. Please use the “Report” button if you see something you think is inappropriate.
Very reasonable FNP, thank you.
