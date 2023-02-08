It’s time to make a change.
It’s time to make a change.
Meritus Bariatric Surgical Specialists offers minimally invasive bariatric surgery procedures that allow for you to live a more fulfilling life. Not to mention that losing weight comes with a host of health benefits.
“Advances in technology mean that more people are able to have this life-changing surgery, improving their quality of life and lengthening their lifespan,” according to Dr. Mohammad Jamal, Medical Director at Meritus Bariatric Surgical Specialists.
“Changes in surgical guidelines now state that anyone with a body mass index over 35, regardless of health problems, is eligible for weight-loss surgery,” he added.
The options offered at Meritus Bariatric Surgical Specialists are less-invasive techniques that allow patients to have a better overall experience with less pain, fewer complications, shorter hospital stays and a faster recovery.
Sleeve Gastrectomy
According to Dr. Jamal, this procedure involves removing the portion of the stomach that produces most of the ‘hunger hormone,’ and the surgery decreases hunger by affecting the metabolism. It has many advantages, including being effective for weight loss and improvement of obesity-related conditions, and may be the first step for patients with severe obesity.
“It’s technically a simple procedure with a shorter overall surgery time. Sleeve gastrectomy may also be used as a bridge to gastric bypass,” Dr. Jamal said.
Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass (RYGB)
“Differing from sleeve gastrectomy, it is effective for improvement of obesity-related conditions,” Dr. Jamal said.
However, RYGB is more complex compared with sleeve gastrectomy.
At Meritus Bariatric Surgical Specialists, bariatric surgeons and support staff will walk you through every step of the process—making sure you are prepared for what comes before, during and after surgery. The accredited program has performed more than 2,000 surgeries using minimally invasive surgical techniques.
“Patients can eliminate the need for blood pressure medication, improve heart health and joint health and reverse type 2 diabetes,” Dr. Jamal said.
If you are considering weight-loss surgery, it’s important to talk to your healthcare provider or reach out to Meritus Bariatric Surgical Specialists directly at 301-714-4044. More information can be found at MeritusHealth.com/WeightLoss.
