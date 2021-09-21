Mergers and acquisitions are usually associated with the business world, but the medical field has not been immune to the trend. Avalere Health and the Physicians Advisory Institute reported that between 2016 and 2018, hospitals acquired 8,000 medical practices.
Yet a pair of enterprising physicians are bucking that trend by starting their own primary care practice in Frederick.
Fahima Azizi, M.D. and Rita Kapoor, M.D. have established Elite Primary Care Group in Frederick to make healthcare more accessible and convenient for their patients by offering comprehensive care under one roof, including everything from medication dispensing to allergy testing and women’s health.
“Our goal is to remove some of the barriers to care that can arise when you are part of a larger practice,” said Dr. Azizi. “We want to make it easier for people to see and talk directly to their doctors and to be able to ask questions for themselves or the loved ones they care for.”
But they also want to make health care, including preventative care, more cost-effective. Their medicine dispensary allows patients to walk away from their appointments with the medications they need for chronic conditions, such as diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure, as well as antibiotics for acute infections such as strep throat. “We can allow patients direct access to common medications at the office for more cost-effective prices,” Dr. Kapoor said.
Elite Primary Care also participates in a new payment model called Direct Primary Care that often appeals to younger, healthier patients. As an alternative to fee-for-service insurance billing, patients pay a monthly, quarterly or annual fee that covers all or most primary care services and can get discounted lab fees. When referrals are needed, Elite Primary Care can send patients to other practices that also follow this payment model.
“Dr. Azizi and I are both board-certified in internal medicine and trained to look at the body as a whole,” Dr. Kapoor said. “We can care for young men and women, as well as seniors. Our goal is to develop relationships and a continuum of care with our patients well into old age.”
Both doctors have extensive experience seeing residents of nursing homes and are acutely aware of the many challenges seniors and their caregivers face. “We understand the physical and logistical challenges that seeing a doctor can mean for older patients and those who take care of them,” Dr. Kapoor said. “That’s why we offer services like telemedicine, remote patient care and chronic care management to allow patients the convenience of staying in the comfort of their own home as often as possible.”
Checking a patient’s high blood pressure, weight or blood glucose remotely may eliminate the need for an in-person visit. “For many of our older patients, arranging transportation or an escort to a doctor’s visit can be difficult,” Dr. Azizi said. “Remote patient care, which is covered by Medicare, allows us to follow up when we see something in their data that concerns us.”
Making health care more accessible is the foundation of Elite Primary Care. “Our goal is simple: we want to make sure our patients get the care they expect, deserve and are paying for,” Dr. Azizi said.
To learn more about Elite Primary Care, visit eliteprimarycaregroup.com.
