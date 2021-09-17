In 2015, Tom Palermo was doing home remodeling work. While installing a floor, his back went out, causing him a tremendous amount of pain.
Having had problems with his back for years, he knew a trip to the physical therapist and chiropractor would usually help alleviate the pain, but not this time. The discomfort continued for months with no relief.
Palermo turned to floatation therapy, a holistic treatment where clients relax and reset their minds and bodies while lying on their back nearly totally immersed in water heated to 93.5 degrees and containing more than 800 pounds of Epsom salt. Each session occurs in total darkness inside a soundproof room so there are no distractions during the therapeutic process.
“I got (some) relief and that relief helped the chiropractor and physical therapy be more effective,” he said. “...It loosened everything up so the next time I went to the chiropractor, he was able to get a good adjustment.”
There wasn’t a convenient flotation therapy center nearby. Wanting to offer this relief to others, he founded Light Side Floats (formerly Float Frederick) five years ago. While other facilities feature a small, coffin-like pod that clients step inside, Light Side Floats offers spacious, private floating cabins that are 8 feet tall with an oversized bathtub 5.5 feet wide and 9 feet long, as well as a shower and changing area.
Many clients come in one to two times a month to help lessen the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, arthritis and Lyme disease. Athletes, especially runners, often come to help relieve muscle tightness before and after sporting events. Others enjoy the ability to relax for an uninterrupted hour.
Palermo noted floating will not cure ailments, but the therapy will provide temporary relief and can help clients avoid surgery, taking high dosage opioids, and can reduce additional medical appointments. “I hope they feel physically and mentally better” after a session, he said.
The facility also features hydromassage, which is a combination of heat and water designed to relax muscles and tissues. Clients lie on a waterbed featuring a number of jets with the water heated to 104 degrees. They keep their clothes on for the 10 or 30 minute session and have control over the intensity of the massage.
Two Sunlighten far infrared saunas are also available and target deep tissue to produce a number of anti-aging and health benefits.
Memberships are available to reduce the costs of regular visits. Since this year marks Light Side Floats’ fifth anniversary, the business is offering a number of specials to celebrate the occasion.
Before leaving, clients can also take advantage of their Whisper Lounge offering cold and hot water for tea, as well as two heated massage recliners. “When you are all done relaxing, you can relax a little bit more before you go back into the world,” Palermo said.
Learn more at lightsidefloats.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.