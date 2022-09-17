Frostburg State university
The need for telework and human resource management is growing. With more and more offices going remote in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, telework managers play an important role. Also, with the current turmoil over whether employees should report back to the office fulltime or telework, either part or full time, managing this important new mode of work is a critical piece of HR managers’ responsibilities. HR managers are among the most important leaders in any business.

In response to this new workplace reality, Frostburg State University (FSU) is now accepting applications for a new professional certificate program in Human Resources and Telework Management, to begin in fall 2023.

