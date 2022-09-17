The need for telework and human resource management is growing. With more and more offices going remote in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, telework managers play an important role. Also, with the current turmoil over whether employees should report back to the office fulltime or telework, either part or full time, managing this important new mode of work is a critical piece of HR managers’ responsibilities. HR managers are among the most important leaders in any business.
In response to this new workplace reality, Frostburg State University (FSU) is now accepting applications for a new professional certificate program in Human Resources and Telework Management, to begin in fall 2023.
“When people started to work remotely, not only did we learn we can effectively work remotely—we found that we wanted to do it,” said Marty Mattare, an FSU professor of management who helped develop the program. “We felt that Human Resources and Telework Management as a specific focus would be a very timely thing to offer.”
Just like the school’s other professional certificate programs, this one is designed to take one year of part-time study, or 12 credits. Coursework can be done entirely online, and classes will apply toward a bachelor’s degree, should applicants wish.
The program is perfect for adults with some college education who wish to gain a promotion or updated skills in their current field, or switch to a new one. All coursework will be immediately applicable in the current work environment, covering trends and the latest technology. Assignments will directly apply to professionals’ careers-such as developing a telework policy for employees.
The Human Resources and Telework Management capstone course is a seminar, where the school will bring in working professionals in the field to answer questions, discuss trends, and share the challenges and victories they’ve experienced in their career. “We want the student to be able to leave the classroom environment and be able to practice what they learned the very next day,” Mattare said.
Students in this new program will focus on:
• Defining the roles and functions of the human resources professions
• Recruitment and retention of human workforce talent
• Establishing and enforcing employee personnel policies
• Legal and regulatory overviews of employment laws
• Managing remote telework employees
Together, these skills will give students a competitive edge in the workforce, enabling them to tackle the increasing complexities of legal regulations, licensing requirements, healthcare and benefits administration, employee disciplinary procedures and payroll.
FSU’s College of Business launched the Working Professional Certificates program last fall. Existing programs include Manufacturing Leadership, Retail Management, Small Business Management and Non-Profit Leadership, which provide real-world, high quality training to working adults. More certificate programs are under development.
The school offers in-state, out-of-state and regional (within 120 miles of campus) tuition rates, and the spring 2023 semester begins on Jan. 25.
“Now is the perfect time to apply,” Mattare said. “I believe that this is going to be a great way for people to upgrade and update their management skills by learning pertinent, important topics.”
Prospective students with an associate of arts degree or equivalent credits and related work experience can find out more about the program by calling or emailing Kathy Griemsmann at (855) 378-2378 or kmgriemsmann@frostburg.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.