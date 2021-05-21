Fresh, healthy meals get delivered directly to your door.
Choose from more than 50 delectable meals each week.
Ingredients for each plate Healthy Fresh Meals creates are sourced from local purveyors. Meals are fresh, never frozen, and fully cooked.
Like many entrepreneurs, Shana Greenbaum was driven to start her company based on the belief that others out there shared her passion: healthy meals that also taste great. She believes that the two are not mutually exclusive. Everyone deserves access to thoughtfully prepared, nutritious meals that appeal to all different backgrounds, dietary needs and taste preferences. So she set out to prove it—and she did, creating Healthy Fresh Meals.
Based in Hyattsville, Maryland, and serving select areas of Virginia, Washington, D.C., and other parts of Maryland like Frederick, Healthy Fresh Meals is a local business that is changing the face of the meal service industry. Unlike some other competitors, Greenbaum’s company sources its ingredients locally so customers are guaranteed that their freshly made meals are composed of only the highest-quality ingredients. That’s a win-win. By ordering from Healthy Fresh Meals, customers support their local farms and other purveyors, as well as this local business.
And Healthy Fresh Meals’ business model is also different. It is not a subscription service. There are no monthly fees or minimums and all meals are delivered directly to customers’ homes for a flat rate of $10. The meals are expertly prepared by professionally trained chefs who share Greenbaum’s vision for delicious, nutritious and convenient meals. The meals come fresh (never frozen), fully cooked, and last up to seven days in the fridge. Plus, they are eco-conscious, arriving in specially designed bags that have minimal packaging, are recyclable, and are heat sealed to keep food super fresh and spill free.
So what’s on the menu? That depends on the week. Each week, Greenbaum and her team come up with a different offering to cover a wide variety of needs and palates—tailored to busy families and professionals, as well as athletes and people just looking for a convenient way to eat healthy. Whether they are trying to lose weight or just increase daily nutritional value, Healthy Fresh Meals has something for everyone. The meals, ranging from $10-$14, are inspired by cuisines from around the world and come with a protein, starch, and vegetable. There are low-carb options, vegan, vegetarian, paleo, and even menus created especially for athletes—check out the Athlete and Bulk menus that feature a protein-packed punch. There are breakfast and snack options from local vendors available, as well.
How it works:
• Visit healthyfreshmeals.com to place your order.
• Create a profile on the website to save your information and make your next week’s ordering even easier.
• Meals are delivered on Sundays to customers’ homes for a flat fee of $10—or to select gyms and offices.
• You must order by Friday to ensure a Sunday delivery.
• Healthy Fresh Meals does offer next-day delivery for certain items to accommodate orders not placed in time for Sunday delivery.
So with more than 50 new gourmet items on the menu each week, It’s never been easier to get the healthy, fresh food you crave delivered right to your door!
For more information or to place an order, visit healthyfreshmeals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.