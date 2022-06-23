“Watching the center grow over the last 10 years has been a very emotional and inspiring experience,” said Kris Fair, The Frederick Center’s executive director who has been with the group since late 2012. “…We have been able to grow an organization that proactively identifies systems of disenfranchisement and root out the causes. We build a culture in Frederick County that pushes back on the idea that LGBTQ people are different or weird, and thus deserve to be bullied or mistreated. It has been an incredible journey to watch ... While we are not there yet, we have made some pretty significant changes to the day-to-day lives of queer people all over Frederick.”
The center was founded by Austin Beach, a student at the time who had been severely bullied at Urbana High School and saw a lack of resources for the LGBTQ+ community. The group, which became a nonprofit a year later, started out hosting a weekly youth group where individuals could gather for two hours to feel safe and affirmed.
Over the years, the nonprofit has grown to host a popular annual Frederick Pride festival, several support groups, and multiple advocacy efforts, including the Health Equity Task Force and HIV Coalition. In 2021, The Frederick Center opened its first physical location at 322 W. Patrick St. and hired its first full-time employee.
“It has taken the efforts of hundreds of people, thousands of hours of work to lift the organization as far as we have gotten it,” Fair said. “…It was a struggle to get to this moment. We will never forget the adversity we overcame, the constantly closed doors, and people pushing back on our services.
Fair hopes that when people come to the center, they take away a sense of hope. “Our community struggles with high levels of depression and suicidal ideation that are all directly linked to a lack of affirming services and community programs. We want to create a space of hope and caring and affirmation for them so that they know, ‘Maybe not everybody is looking out for me, but there is a someone out there. There is somebody there to talk to and support me.’”
He also hopes people recognize the center for what it is — a drop-in/resource/connection location. “It is a place where people go to find friends,” Fair said. “It is a place that people go when they have been mistreated. It is a place that people can go to feel normal for even just a few hours, and it is a place people can go if they don’t have access to spaces that make them feel comfortable.” Many use the space for virtual mental health appointments because they do not feel comfortable or safe talking to a therapist in their homes.
The organization is motivated by their inability to never look at an individual who is struggling or suffering and say, “There is nothing we can do.”
“We are driven by passion and determination as we recognize queer people are inherently disenfranchised by systems and by access to basic human needs and resources, and therefore we stop at nothing to open those doors and help folks get the things that they need to survive,” Fair said.
Learn more at thefrederickcenter.org.