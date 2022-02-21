For working professionals seeking hands-on education to advance their careers, Frostburg State University’s (FSU) new Working Professional Certificate Program may be just the opportunity.
“We are in the midst of a major phenomenon where many workers and job seekers are re-evaluating their professional trajectory and questioning what they want,” said Dr. Martha Mattare, an FSU professor who helped design the program. “The certificates offered by Frost-burg State University are the perfect answerFSUWorking… They provide an economical, efficient and professional upgrade to a better job and, possibly, a new industry. And the credits earned can be applied toward a four-year degree.” The FSU Working Professional Certificate Program, offered by FSU’s College of Business, is open for enrollment starting in spring 2022. The program is designed to be flexible and practical, fitting adult students’ busy lives and applicable to their day-to-day work.
Students can earn the certificate entirely online within as little as two semesters by taking four, three-credit college courses from FSU’s business school on a part-time schedule. These full-credit online courses can also be applied toward a four-year bachelor’s degree if the student wishes to continue their education.
The certificate program offers four distinct focus areas:
• Small Business Management, designed to help a small-business employee learn the skills to become a manager
• Manufacturing Leadership, designed to help manufacturing employees learn and use state-of-the-art techniques.
• Nonprofit Leadership, designed to help a nonprofit employee become more effective.
• Retail Management, designed to equip employees of both brick-and-mortar and online establishments with strategies to make their business more profitable.
For each of these focus areas, the capstone course is a management seminar where students will hear from industry leaders, many of whom have committed to providing a private, behind-the-scenes virtual tour of their organization. Ultimately, no matter where you are taking this class, you will be stepping into multiple companies to see how they operate.
Coursework will value hands-on experience as well, Mattare said, adding that professors will build readings and practical assignments around current and relevant topics.
As an institution accredited by the AACSB International, FSU’s College of Business is in the company of the top 5% of business schools around the world. Because of this, the school is dedicated to providing the most cutting-edge and practical education possible.
While developing this program for FSU, Mattare and the staff surveyed national and regional data. They worked directly with state and local officials, employment agencies, manufacturing facilities, and retail businesses to build a program that fits the current economic landscape and helps future managers thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
For adult learners looking for the next step, the Working Professional Certificate Program offers several advantages, Mattare said.
Prospective students with an Associate’s degree or equivalent credits can find out more about the program here, or by calling or emailing Kathy Griemsmann at 1-855-378-2378 | kmgriemsmann@frostburg.edu.
