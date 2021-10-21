Part 4 - Uninsured motorist coverage
As America continues to unfortunately head toward a recession, and inflation continues to grow, it is very common to see many people beginning to experience economic hardship. Usually, the first bills to go unpaid include auto insurance premiums, which result in many drivers becoming uninsured. Maryland falls within the top one third of uninsured drivers in the US.
Fortunately, in Maryland all auto insurance policies must provide “uninsured motorist coverage” to their policyholders. In Maryland the minimum amount of uninsured motorist coverage that must be provided is $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident. This means the most one person can collect is up to $30,000 with the maximum in the aggregate of two or more persons being $60,000. There is also uninsured motorist property damage required with a minimum of $15,000.
Uninsured motorist coverage protects victims of auto accidents caused by uninsured or unknown motorists and follows the insured’s car and their automobile policy insuring that car. It is also possible that passengers in the insured vehicle, who do not live with the named insured, may be able to make an excess household uninsured motorist claim if they cannot collect the minimum Maryland uninsured motorist requirement of $30,000 per person, and have their own auto insurance. They may also be able to collect additional insurance benefits above the $30,000 minimum if their coverage exceeds that of the host vehicle in which they were a passenger. This is called “underinsured motorist coverage.”
Because so many drivers may currently be driving around in uninsured vehicles, and because of the severity of injuries caused by negligent uninsured drivers along with the rising cost of medical services, and the prohibitive cost of car repairs, it is especially important that all drivers have the highest limits of uninsured motorist coverage they can afford. It is my opinion that the LEAST amount of uninsured motorist coverage that any driver should have is $500,000 per accident, with $50,000 in uninsured motorist property damage, assuming their vehicle is not valued more than this amount. I would recommend much more coverage for reasons related to having enough “underinsured motorist coverage,” which will be discussed in part 5 of this series.
Having uninsured motorist limits of $1 million or more is, in my opinion, what is ultimately necessary. You should speak to your insurance agent and determine what your present insurance company offers. If you determine your insurance company does not offer the limits above, you may want to shop other insurance companies that do.
As you can see, auto insurance coverage is very complicated, which is why you need a skilled attorney to help you navigate through the insurance claims maze in the unfortunate event you are involved in an auto accident, especially one involving an uninsured/underinsured driver. Call me for a free consultation and I can explain all this to you to make sure you can be an advocate for yourself.
-Fred A. Balkin is a partner and personal injury attorney with the law firm Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll P.C. that has recently opened in Frederick. Contact him at 301-738-2222 or info@steinsperling.com. Learn more about Stein Sperling at steinsperling.com.
