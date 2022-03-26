Going on four years of service to the community, Frederick’s Kitchen and Bath Shop makes hassle-free remodeling its No. 1 priority.
“We promise, from beginning to end, A to Z, we will make the remodeling process clear and easy,” senior designer Cemil Yilmaz said.
For Yilmaz, this begins with Kitchen and Bath Shop’s model. A designer works with clients from the first day, taking them from virtual 3D modeling to product selections to the finished result.
Every project with Kitchen and Bath Shop begins at its spacious showroom, where models of six kitchens and three bathrooms give clients areal-world example of how their homes could look. Clients can see for themselves a rich selection of hundreds of tile, door and countertop styles.
“There won’t be a question after clients leave,” Yilmaz said. “They will be able to see everything in one place.”
The showroom’s highly experienced designers also stay up-to-date on the latest trends so they can help clients select a style that both fits their taste and boosts potential resale value, whether the project is a kitchen or bathroom, basement or deck.
Once it comes to construction, the project manager makes sure the remodel remains hassle-free for homeowners. Unlike other remodeling businesses, Kitchen and Bath Shop never contracts workout or asks homeowners to order supplies themselves, so clients can relax and trust the quality of their remodel.
Clients can monitor the progress of their remodel through an online portal, and the project manager will visit the client’s home at least twice a week to check up on job quality.
“Our goal is 100 percent customer satisfaction,” Yilmaz said. “We always tell clients that your home is our home.”
Yilmaz recalled one client looking for a bathroom remodel. The client wasn’t sure what they wanted, but as Yilmaz showed various designs, the client found options they loved but had never thought about before. The client was so happy with the finished bathroom that they asked Yilmaz to remodel two bedrooms—and recommended the business to a neighbor, as well.
Kitchen and Bath Shop offers several remodeling packages to give clients a ballpark estimate of how much their project may cost, depending on the size of the room and products used. Kitchen remodels can start as low as $7,900 and bathroom remodels as low as $5,900 with the silver package.
Even for remodeling projects that come with a high price tag, Yilmaz said, homeowners can expect to make every penny back and then some in resale value.
“If you don’t have an updated kitchen, that isn’t a good sign to potential buyers. The same with a bathroom,” Yilmaz said. “Even installing a quartz countertop can help.”
However, Yilmaz encourages homeowners not to wait until they want to sell a home to begin a remodeling project.
“Don’t remodel a house just for the sale. Enjoy where you live,” Yilmaz said.
Find out more about Kitchen and Bath Shop, or request a free estimate, here.