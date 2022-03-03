With more daylight on the horizon and temperatures warming up, athletes of all ages need to make sure they ease themselves into higher activity levels, especially if they have been relatively inactive after months of winter-and pandemic-induced inactivity.
Failing to do so could result in an injury that will actually delay their ability to get outside and enjoy their favorite athletic activities. A 2018 report in the Orthopaedic Journal at Harvard Medical School concluded that higher temperatures and longer days were predictive of higher volume of total injuries and open fractures.
But if the injury bug does hit you or someone you know, the Sports Medicine Center at MMI, a division of the Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, can get you back into action safely.
The Sports Medicine Center team of James M. Steinberg, D.O., Jeffrey Gilsdorf, M.D., Matthew Jepson, M.D and Matthew J. Levine, M.D., brings decades of experience to the specialized treatment of sports-related injuries. In addition to seeing patients at the Sports Medicine Center at Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute (MMI),they also serve as team physicians to local high schools and college teams, as well as many athletic clubs.
As board certified specialists, they work closely with MMI’s physical therapists to treat injuries to all of the major joints and ligaments, including:
• Bursitis
• Tendonitis
• Dislocations
• Fractures
• Rotator cuff tears and shoulder instability
• Sprains and strains
• Meniscal injuries
• Muscle ruptures
• Shin splints
• Tennis and golfer’s elbow
• Ligament sprains and tears, including ACL reconstruction
Whenever appropriate, the Sports Medicine Center team pursues conservative, less invasive options to encourage healing and repair.
“Many sports injuries, when diagnosed early, do not require major interventions, such as surgery,” said Dr. Gilsdorf. “It is when patients ignore the pain and/or swelling that accompanies an injury that they can set themselves up fora more difficult—and longer—recovery.”
The good news is that advances in minimally invasive treatments, such as arthroscopic repairs and ultrasound-guided steroidal injections, can eliminate the need for extensive surgery, hospitalization and lengthy recovery.
Dr. Jepson is also able to offer patients a promising therapy known as platelet rich plasma (PRP). “Platelet rich plasma contains important proteins and healing factors that promote new tissue growth while also reducing inflammation,” he explains. “We inject a concentrated solution of platelets derived from the patient’s own blood into the injured area to help boost recovery. And since the PRP comes from the patient’s own body, there is no worry of rejection or contamination.”
Dr. Jepson says a growing body of research continues to demonstrate that PRP can be an effective option for reducing pain and improving function in those suffering from orthopaedic injuries.
To ensure that athletic injuries have the best chance of healing fully and correctly, the Sports Medicine Center team at MMI recognizes the importance of quick diagnosis and treatment, which is why they strive to see most injuries within 24 hours. “We understand that whether it happens on the high school lacrosse field, on the tennis court or in the gym, time matters,”says Dr. Levine. “That enables us to accurately assess the severity of injury and pursue the best therapy or combination of treatments to aid in successful recovery.”
