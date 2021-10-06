From the moment we wake up and turn off the alarm to the minute we turn off the lights to go to sleep, our hands are in near constant use throughout the day.
They are the essential tools we need to cook and to eat; to work and to play; to text, type or sign.
So when painful problems arise, either in the hands, wrists or arms, they often affect our ability to work, to recreate and to communicate. And while all orthopedists are trained to treat the entire musculoskeletal system, they may not have the expertise and additional training that hand and upper extremity specialists possess.
The Hand Center at the Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute of the Centers for Advanced Orthopedics in Frederick is led by Dr. Kristin Nesbitt Silon, M.D., F.A.C.S., a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a Certificate of Added Qualifications in Hand Surgery who completed a fellowship at the Curtis National Hand Center in Baltimore.
She works with Steven Horton M.D., M.S., who is fellowship-trained in hand and upper extremities from the Florida Orthopaedic Institute in Tampa. Together, Drs. Nesbitt and Horton have the expertise and specialized skills to treat a variety of conditions that commonly affect the hands and upper extremities, including:
• Tendon and nerve injuries
• Fractures, dislocations and strains
• Overuse injuries
• Amputations
• Carpal tunnel syndrome
• Arthritis
• Tendonitis
• Post-surgical tendon and nerve repairs
• Traumatic upper extremity injuries
• Hand contractures
• Soft tissue injuries
Drs. Nesbitt and Horton collaborate with physician assistant Catherine Rose and a team of six dedicated hand therapists to ensure patients receive comprehensive care at all stages of their healing and recovery. Hand therapists are specialists who have at least five years of experience and thousands of hours of direct hand therapy training. They assist with everything from joint mobilization and strength training to education and home exercise programs to assist with activities of daily living.
“Anyone who has suffered from painful carpel tunnel syndrome will be the first to tell you that they took their hands for granted,” Dr. Nesbitt said. “The minute you experience pain simply trying to button a shirt or turning a doorknob, you realize that we use our hands in nearly every aspect of our daily living.”
But thanks to advances in minimally invasive procedures to treat hand and upper extremity injuries, patients can often get pain relief without surgery or hospitalization. Using state-of-the-art techniques, the Hand Center’s orthopedic surgeons can treat conditions such as trigger finger (hand contracture), bone spurs and carpel tunnel syndrome.
Arthroscopy uses pencil-thin imaging technology that is inserted through button-sized incisions to see inside the injured area. Then the surgeon skillfully manipulates special tools to eliminate the source of the pain, including tendon tears and even some hand or wrist fractures. These advanced treatments can eliminate the need for lengthy plaster casting and enable patients to begin physical therapy to resume use of their fingers, wrists or arms quickly.
“Our goal is always to begin treatment with the most conservative approach,” Dr. Horton said. “In some cases, physical or occupational therapy may be all that is needed to help the patient resume their normal activities. But in those cases where additional intervention is required, we weigh all the options with the patient and their family and will usually recommend minimally invasive procedures that lead to an easier, faster recovery with an earlier return to work and activities.”
