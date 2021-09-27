New season begins with return of live performances next month
Nearly 100 years after it opened, Frederick’s Weinberg Center for the Arts is a centerpiece for the downtown area. From silent film screenings accompanied by the original organ to concerts from up-and-coming artists to headlining acts by household names, this historic theater offers a performance for everyone.
Its slate for the first half of October alone exemplifies this variety. “We hope to bring new ideas and new opportunities to the Frederick community, so people don’t have to drive…to see a big name,” executive theater manager John Healey said.
October opens with a bang with Grammy-winning comedian Lewis Black on Oct. 1 and New York Times-bestselling satirist David Sedaris on Oct. 2. By early September, Black’s performance was nearly sold out. Sedaris, a popular return Weinberg visitor, never disappoints and spends hours after his performances signing books and interacting with audience members.
Healey added that many headline performers—even those used to selling out arenas—like to return to the 1,200-seat Weinberg because of its elegance and intimacy. “There’s a generosity and warmth that performers connect with.”
Like many performance venues, the Weinberg will require all visitors to wear a mask and show either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours. Vaccinated and planning to attend more Weinberg events? Those with proof of full vaccination will be given a reusable wristband, Marketing Manager Barbara Hiller said, that they can use when attending other performances this season to avoid the screening line at the theater entrance.
After the first weekend in October, the Weinberg will host several other series that were popular before the pandemic. Its Discovery Series, an emerging artist concert series that highlights up-and-coming musicians, will feature the Honey Dewdrops Oct. 7. This husband-and-wife Americana folk duo will perform original songs on Appalachian-style instruments. Because performances are sponsored by the Tivoli Society, audience members can pay what they want, though the Weinberg suggests a $10 contribution.
The theater’s film screenings will also return next month. Built as a silent movie palace in 1926, the Weinberg’s Wurlitzer Organ is the only theater organ in Maryland still in its original installation. Marketing manager Hiller said there’s nothing like attending a silent film and watching the Wurlitzer rise out of the stage floor as the movie begins. Organist Michael Britt plays in real time and with the theater organ can recreate real sound effects like car horns, train whistles, sleigh bells, snare drums and many more with the push of a button. The sounds from the organ are not like those of a modern synthesizer but real instruments that reside in the pipe chamber. “It’s such a rich part of our history,” Hiller said. “Anyone who’s never gone to a silent movie is in for an experience.” October’s silent film is the Douglas Fairbanks classic “The Iron Mask” on Oct. 15. Other films scheduled include Wonderbook’s Cinema Club Film Series premiere with Emma Thompson’s “Sense and Sensibility” Oct. 3 and the 72-Hour Film Festival Oct. 8-9, where local filmmakers screen short films they wrote, filmed and edited in three days.
Among the theater’s most popular attractions, the Frederick Speaker Series, which usually begins in January, will kick off early this season with speakers originally scheduled for spring 2020. The first of these speakers will be author and journalist Michael Pollan on Thursday, October 14th. Pollan will discuss his experiences writing his latest book, “How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence.”
The Weinberg has many exciting events scheduled for the rest of its season, including family shows and concerts that appeal to a wide variety of musical tastes.
Healey said that being closed in 2020 was difficult, but that advance ticket sales suggest audiences are more than ready to return for the theater’s many in-person offerings. “I think people have missed the arts. They’ve been waiting for the opportunity to get back and see something live,” he said.
Find tickets and to check out the rest of the Weinberg Center’s season, visit weinbergcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.