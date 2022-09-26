Tesla purchasers should take notice that financing agreements from any bank for the purchase of a new vehicle often expire within thirty days if the purchase is not formally consummated by that time frame, with the latest expiration date being sixty days.
This is in the fine print of your Tesla purchase and finance agreement but is seldom seen or read. As a result, purchasers may be days away from their Tesla delivery date when they are suddenly notified by text and or email their agreements have expired and they must reapply for financing.
Once they have reapplied, the purchaser may discover to their shock that their interest rates have increased on this new loan commitment.
I discovered this fine print during my recent Tesla purchase when my rate increased from 3.79% to 4.49%. This, or any, increase can be significant monetarily depending on the loan term also effecting the monthly payment, which you may not be prepared to pay.
What I learned from experience is that it is best to shop for financing privately, preferably through a credit union that has the best loan rates, and to strategically begin to do so based on the outside projected delivery date of your Tesla. Because I was notified on a Friday that my financing commitment had expired—with my date of delivery being the following Wednesday—I was forced to move forward with my purchase at the higher rate and have already been approved by my credit union for a refinancing of my car loan at a 2.99% rate. I must now wait for my account number from the Tesla supplied bank, and then pay off the loan with the new credit union loan.
Purchasing a Tesla is a different experience than purchasing a car through a dealership, and has many nuances that even I, as an attorney, was not prepared for. Do your research and prepare ahead of time to avoid any unpleasant surprises!
Fred A. Balkin is a principal and personal injury attorney with the law firm Stein Sperling Bennett De Jong Driscoll P.C. that has recently opened in Frederick. Contact him at 301-738-2222 or fbalkin@steinsperling.com. Learn more about Stein Sperling at www.steinsperling.com.
