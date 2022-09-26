SteinSperlingTeslaFinancing.pdf

Be sure to read your financing agreement when buying a Tesla, as your interest rate could change if the agreement expires before you finalize your purchase.

Tesla purchasers should take notice that financing agreements from any bank for the purchase of a new vehicle often expire within thirty days if the purchase is not formally consummated by that time frame, with the latest expiration date being sixty days.

This is in the fine print of your Tesla purchase and finance agreement but is seldom seen or read. As a result, purchasers may be days away from their Tesla delivery date when they are suddenly notified by text and or email their agreements have expired and they must reapply for financing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription