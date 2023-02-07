2/1/2023 – Middletown Valley Bank (“MVB” or “the Bank”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Community Heritage Financial, Inc., is proud to announce a new commercial business development office in downtown Frederick, MD. The office will be located at 9 North Market Street and will offer commercial banking solutions and residential mortgage services. The office is expected to open for business in March 2023.
“At Middletown Valley Bank, we believe that community banking requires a noticeable and impactful presence in the communities being served. As a company that has been serving Frederick County for well over 100 years, we are excited to take this monumental step into the City of Frederick and bring the Absolutely Exceptional Experience to the City,” said Robert “BJ” Goetz, Jr, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The opening of 9 North Market Street is a tremendous opportunity to serve the Frederick area in new ways and invest where many of our team members are personally and professionally connected,” said Chris Hesen, Senior Vice President, Director of Strategic Advancement.
Middletown Valley Bank provides personal and business banking services, as well as mortgage lending services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mlend. The cornerstone of the MVB brand is built on providing Absolutely Exceptional Experiences to its customers and communities, one experience at a time. Originating in Middletown, Maryland in 1908, today the Bank operates offices in the Maryland counties of Frederick, Washington, Garrett, and Anne Arundel, and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.mvbbank.com.
Contact: Robert E. Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. / Middletown Valley Bank
