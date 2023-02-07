Middletown Valley Bank Frederick

Middletown Valley Bank is expected to open a new location in downtown Frederick in March.

For Immediate Release

2/1/2023 – Middletown Valley Bank (“MVB” or “the Bank”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Community Heritage Financial, Inc., is proud to announce a new commercial business development office in downtown Frederick, MD. The office will be located at 9 North Market Street and will offer commercial banking solutions and residential mortgage services. The office is expected to open for business in March 2023.

