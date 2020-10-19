A high-speed chase that turned into a shootout between police and at least one person wanted in Pennsylvania for attempted murder ended in Emmitsburg Monday afternoon with one suspect dead and another in custody.
The pursuit began around 2:30 p.m. Monday, when Pennsylvania State Police and Cumberland Township police chased a vehicle with two men into Frederick County, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins told reporters Monday. At least one of the men was wanted for attempted murder in Pennsylvania, he said.
The chase was joined by Maryland State Police troopers and deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, and officers pursued the suspects’ vehicle down U.S. 15 to the Thurmont area and then back up U.S. 15, during which time shots were fired at one of the police vehicles, Jenkins said.
The suspects’ vehicle crashed near the intersection of Md. 140 and U.S. 15, and at least one of the men exchanged fire with officers from multiple jurisdictions, Jenkins said.
One of the men was arrested, and the other man fled the scene on foot to an Exxon station on Silo Hill Road in Emmitsburg.
He exchanged fire with several officers and was shot, Jenkins said.
A female employee at the Exxon station was slightly injured but refused treatment from medical personnel at the scene, Jenkins said. It wasn’t immediately clear Monday how she was injured.
The man was flown to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was pronounced dead.
It’s also not clear yet which officer or officers, or from which agencies, fired the shots that killed the man, Jenkins said late Monday afternoon.
A spokeswoman from the Pennsylvania State Police referred questions to the sheriff’s office, which is handling the investigation.
The names of the suspects were not being released Monday night, said sheriff’s office spokesman Todd Wivell.
The shooting and ensuing investigation blocked off Md. 140, and snarled traffic through the town and its surroundings for several hours.
Emmitsburg Mayor Don Briggs said one of his first priorities was letting both elementary schools — Emmitsburg Elementary and Mother Seton — know about the chase so they could perform any needed lockdowns.
Briggs couldn’t recall any shooting incident in town for the past 25 years. Neither could Frank Davis, a commissioner and lifelong Emmitsburg resident.
“It doesn’t happen up here, in sleepy little Emmitsburg,” Davis said.
Staff writer Steve Bohnel contributed to this report
