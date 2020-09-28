Frederick police are searching for a man who they say robbed a local bank Monday, although they believe the man was not armed.
Officers responded to the PNC Bank branch in the 1300 block of West 7th Street around noon for a report of a robbery, according to a release from the Frederick Police Department.
The man entered the bank, gave a note to an employee and left with an undisclosed amount of money, said Capt. Joe Hayer.
He fled on foot and was last seen in the area of the bank, Hayer said.
The robber was last seen wearing a gray collared shirt, a black baseball cap and jeans. He was also wearing a dark cloth face mask with an emblem on it.
Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police units helped with the search, including MSP's Trooper 3 helicopter.
Anyone with information should contact the police department at 301-600-2102.
Investigators are also looking to talk to any businesses or others in the area who may have surveillance or other video footage, Hayer said.
Detective Gregory Loftis is investigating the case and can be reached at 240-674-8941. Anyone who wants to provide information anonymously can use the department's tip lines by phone at 301-600-8477 or text at 240-674-8477, or email at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
(3) comments
It was probably the bank's fault. [lol][ninja]
Wrong...it was obviously Trumps fault. If not for his mishandling of the pandemic this man most certainly would not have needed to rob a bank. He would still have his job and all the money he needs to survive.
Or maybe the bank's vault.
