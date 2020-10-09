Frederick County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking for two suspects in a robbery of two juveniles in Urbana on Thursday.
Deputies responded to an armed robbery report in the 3500 block of Tabard Lane in Urbana at 5:14 p.m., according to a release from the sheriff's office.
They found two juveniles who said that a male and a female in black ski masks pulled a gun on them and demanded their phones. One of the suspects fired a bullet into the ground before they left.
The suspects were driving a red car, believed to be a Hyundai Elantra from between 2017 and 2020, with only a rear tag displayed.
Anyone with video or information about the incident should contact Detective Tim Moore Jr. at 301-600-3608, or TAMoore@frederickcountymd.gov.
Tips or information can also be sent to FCSOtips@frederickcountyMD.gov, or by calling the sheriff's office's anonymous tips line at 301-600-4131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.