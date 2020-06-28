The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 17-year-old Hagerstown girl whose body was found Saturday in Frederick as a homicide.
The body, which was found near a walking trail behind Briargrove Court, had apparent injuries, according to a news release Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office was alerted to the body by a passerby at around 5 p.m. Saturday.
The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the deceased. The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore for an autopsy to be conducted.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information related to the homicide to call Detective Skelley at 301-600- 4017. Tips can also be left anonymously on the sheriff’s office tip line at 301-600-4131.
---
ORIGINAL STORY BELOW
Near the end of Briargrove Court, in the Farmbrook community in Ballenger Creek, there is a walking path in a wooded area, with two small bridges between the neighborhood and Ballenger Creek Middle School.
On Saturday, that path became a crime scene, as a 19-year-old girl who lives on Briargrove Court found the body of a younger girl on or near that path, according to several neighbors in the area.
Taylor Clarke, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County sheriff's office, confirmed in an email Sunday that "the body of a deceased 17-year-old female was found just after 5 p.m. [Saturday] evening in a wooded area off one of the walking trails behind Briargrove Court."
Deputies and investigators from the sheriff's office combed the woods Saturday night and Sunday morning, and the office posted on Facebook late Saturday that an investigation into a body found in the area was "ongoing" but later added, "Further updates will be provided as they become available."
Residents who live on that block said the walking path is frequently used by children and others in the area, but that the woods are normally safe. Some residents who live close by drove to the end of the street, observing the area where the body was found.
Jorge Diaz, a resident of the area, said he was interviewed by law enforcement officers around 5:20-5:30 p.m. Saturday, and heard from neighbors about a body being found near one of the small footbridges in the woods near his home.
Diaz, who has lived near the woods for roughly four years, said that a light should probably be put in the area to increase safety. He added there has been some activity with kids smoking marijuana near or in the woods, but it was the first time he's ever heard anything like a body being found there.
Mark Blum has been Diaz's next-door neighbor for almost three years. Kids often play in the area, and goof around, but he's never seen anything like what occurred Saturday.
"Obviously, this is not kids stuff," Blum said of the body being found Saturday.
Law enforcement asked if Blum's security camera footage would have captured any activity, but Blum said those cameras do not face the woods.
Kids often play in those woods, so hearing the news Saturday was saddening, Blum said.
"Obviously, it's tragic ... it sucks when it hits so close to home," Blum said. "I hope they catch the people responsible."
He added he immediately thought of his children when he heard the news.
"We have six kids ... it's the first thing we did, was get a text from all of them telling us they were OK," Blum said.
