The sheriff's office is seeking help from the public to identify two men involved in an altercation that ended with several gunshots being fired earlier this week.
The confrontation happened at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in Alex Court in the Ballenger Creek area, according to a notification posted on the Frederick County Sheriff's Office's official Facebook account Friday afternoon. According to witness accounts, one of the men pulled a gun and fired four shots at the other man, but no one appeared to be injured as a result of the gunfire and both men fled in opposite directions immediately after the gunshots, according to the post, which cited witnesses to the altercation.
Witnesses described the person who fled into nearby Carnation Circle as a black man with black hair and was wearing a gray hoodie with red sweatpants bearing a white stripe, the post states. The other person was described as a black man wearing white jeans, a white T-shirt and a black fanny pack.
Anyone who witnessed the confrontation or who has information related to it or the identities of the two men involved is asked to call Det. Tim Moore Jr. at 301-600-3608. Tips can also be left anonymously by calling 301-600-4131 or submitted online at https://bit.ly/3eXV7SC.
