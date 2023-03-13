In the 1970s, artists flocked to Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, because it met three important requirements: It was conveniently located near large population centers; the mineral springs brought tourists willing to buy mementos; and it had relatively cheap housing.
Fifty years later, Berkeley Springs is still home to a vibrant arts community. The town provides recreation for all ages, including unique shops, outdoor activities and a full calendar of yearly events.
Shopping and the Arts
No downtown walking tour is complete without a little shopping. Many stores sell one-of-a-kind work by local and regional artisans, as well as wares from around the world.
“The arts community in Berkeley Springs is vital,” said Darren O’Neill, executive director of the Morgan Arts Council. “It’s so rich and so diverse.”
• The Ice House, a former apple warehouse, is a four-story landmark and the cornerstone of Berkeley Springs’ arts community. The co-op of 34 local artisans—from hobbyists to internationally-recognized professionals—sells everything from photography and painting to aluminum and textile arts. Classes, performances and pop-up studio events provide something new year-round.
• Mountain Laurel Artisans offers exquisite American-made treasures, including painted scarves, jewelry, sculptures, knives, baskets and wooden kitchenware.
• Himalayan Handicrafts sells authentic Asian religious items and jewelry, courtesy of owner Kishor Shrestha, who first heard of Berkeley Springs as a tour guide in Nepal. It’s worth visiting for a demonstration of the unearthly, beautiful singing bowls—you might just find one that speaks to you.
• Fleur de Lis Cheese Shop is a taste of Europe with its international cheeses and wines. Owner Terri Hardin has traveled the world for the best varieties and is glad to provide recommendations. The shop also offers custom-made charcuterie plates.
• Berkeley Springs Memories isn’t only worth a visit for its souvenirs, candies and year-round Christmas goods. It also has maintained its original, 140-year-old soda fountain bar, complete with an aging mirror and lovely stained glass.
Outdoor Activities
With West Virginia’s breathtaking mountain views, taking some time to explore the great outdoors is a must.
• Cacapon State Park is a one-stop shop for outdoor adventure. Try its 18-hole golf course, fishing, mountain bike trails, 23 miles of hiking, a beach and more.
• Good Luck Stable, with its experienced guides and gentle horses, offers mountain trail rides on their family-owned farm year-round. You’ll also meet a barnyard of friendly animals.
• Hiking opportunities abound! The Tuscarora Trail, a branch of the Appalachian Trail, runs through Sleepy Creek Wildlife Management Area. It’s visit in itself for its beautiful nature, educational programs, and hunting and fishing opportunities. Check out the C&O Canal, as well. The Morgan County stretch boasts the Paw Paw Tunnel, a 3,118-foot shortcut through the mountains of West Virginia. Be sure to bring a flashlight!
Annual Events
Berkeley Springs encourages return visits with its exciting and community-driven events. While there’s a festival for nearly every month of the year, here are some highlights:
• October’s Apple Butter Festival is probably the town’s most popular event. Come for the gigantic kettles of apple butter made on site; stay for the music, crafts, food and games.
• The International Water Tasting Festival, held the last full weekend in February, brings experts and water aficionados from around the world to award a golden label to the best water.
• During the Hey Girlfriend Weekend in June, bring a few girl (or guy) friends for town-wide deals at restaurants, shops and spas.
• Berkeley Springs Farmers Market, open Sundays between April and November, brings the best of produce, meats and other wares from the surrounding community.
Learn more about all the town has to offer.
