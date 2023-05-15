Jim and Sam DuVal first visited Berkeley Springs as a weekend retreat. But tubing in the Cacapon River, eating at high-quality local restaurants and being welcomed by the tight-knit community convinced them to stay. To encourage friends new and old to find the same joy in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, the couple built Camp Potomac Peak, a multi-cabin retreat.
“Berkeley Springs is golden, and people don’t know about it yet,” Sam said. “The town is really creating a culture of friends gathering together.”
Where to dine
While Berkeley Springs proper has only 800 residents, the variety of dining options is astounding. Visitors can enjoy establishments for the health-conscious, breweries serving house-smoked brisket and even a restaurant run by a James Beard-nominated chef.
• The Naked Olive Lounge incorporates infused olive oils and balsamic vinegars from its next-door tasting gallery. Serving Italian and American cuisine, the restaurant’s top hits are its salads and its cocktails, made with balsamic vinegar instead of simple syrup.
• Fairfax Coffee House brews regionally roasted coffee, all-day breakfast and delectable homemade biscuits and pastries. In the adjoining café, relax with one of the many board and card games.
• Lot 12 Public House was established by James Beard-nominated chef Damian Heath. As it serves locally sourced cuisine with a rotating prix fixe menu, locals and visitors alike rave over the dining experience here.
• Canary Grill, serving American-style food, with an ample selection of craft burgers, is a great place to gather the family or catch a game. Dine inside near the full-service bar or try the outside deck, with nine TVs and a breathtaking view of the mountains. On weekends, the restaurant hosts live musicians.
• Breweries. Within walking distance of the town’s arts district, Cacapon Mountain Brewing offers a small menu and a rotating tap list brewed entirely with the town’s mineral water. Berkeley Springs Brewing Company, near the Coolfont Resort, offers home-brewed beers, kombucha, hard teas and root bear, along with a delicious menu of house-smoked meats and sides.
Where to lay your head after that big meal
Whether your style is high-end resorts, glamping, or somewhere in between, chances are you’ll find the perfect place to stay in Berkeley Springs. Here are a few of the wide range of options:
• The Country Inn was established in 1933 and is ideally situated in downtown Berkeley Springs. The inn’s amenities include a restaurant and tavern, an English garden with occasional outdoor concerts and the Renaissance Spa.
• Coolfont Resort enjoys a history of hosting Washington’s elite and was renovated and reopened in 2016. Visitors to the rural retreat can stay in rooms, cottages or cabins and enjoy amenities such as indoor and outdoor games, boat rentals, a fitness center and hiking trails. The restaurant offers high-quality tavern food. Top off your meal with one of their made-from-scratch house desserts.
• Cacapon Resort is the perfect retreat for those who want to enjoy Cacapon State Park’s many outdoor activities. The resort offers a wide range of rooms, including accessible options, and amenities such as a full-service spa, restaurant, library, gift shop and conference rooms. Cacapon State Park also offers cabins and glamping sites.
• Mendenhall 1884, a highly rated bed-and-breakfast, is set on a quiet side street in downtown Berkeley Springs. Enjoy monogrammed towels and an introductory wine and cheese tray, along with massages, afternoon tea and a complimentary gourmet breakfast.
• Camp Potomac Peak boasts an unparalleled view of the Potomac River and mountains, providing a view of three states. Stay in the Lodge, with a game room and rooftop viewing dome; the Cabin, which is dog-friendly; or the new Cedar, a tiny house with the best views on the property.
Learn more about all the town has to offer at berkeleysprings.com.
