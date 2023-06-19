It all began in 2012 with a small event at Ballenger Creek Park. That is where Frederick Pride got its start. Since then, this event has grown in size and popularity, amassing a large following at its new venue of Carroll Creek Linear Park in downtown Frederick, Maryland. The tentpole event of The Frederick Center, a nonprofit that advocates for—and supports—the local Frederick LGBTQ+ community, Frederick Pride returns this year on June 24, celebrating its 10th year. (Unfortunately, the event was put on hold for one year during COVID.)
This year’s event is tracking to be even bigger and better with more than 20,000 people predicted to take part in the festivities, making it one of the largest Pride events in all of Maryland! “We have exponentially grown and thrived because of the amazing community partnerships,” says Glorie Cassutto, The Frederick Center’s Support Programs Director. “Frederick Pride provides a wonderful opportunity for engagement between the LGBTQ+ community and the greater Frederick community, as well as the chance to learn more about what resources are in Frederick, what businesses are LGBTQ+ owned and/or affirm us, and to show that the LGBTQ+ population of Frederick is active, loud, and proud.”
As in the past, Frederick Pride is chock full of special experiences and performances. The Lambda Car Club Show, which is the largest car club in North America for LGBTQ+ people and their friends and allies, returns again this year, as does the Pride Shop, which will be filled with carefully curated designs and a special selection of LGBTQ+ related merchandise, including 10th-anniversary gear and accessories. And of course, there is also a wonderful mix of 200-plus vendors who will be on hand to provide information about local organizations, businesses and groups. There will be arts and crafts and delicious food offerings like returning favorites Traditional Authentic Mexican Food Truck and Randy’s Lemonade. There is also a beverage garden that will feature adult libations from local breweries and distilleries, as well as nonalcoholic options at SoBar.
Many consider the entertainment one of the main draws, as there will be three different stages that will be the sites of drag performances, the music of Capital DJ Chase, and other featured artists. There are also many activities planned for young people like last year’s hit: drag queen story time. “We are so excited to welcome some lovely queens to read stories with themes of self-love, community acceptance, diversity, and more,” Cassutto says.
Of course, all this amazing programming could not take place without the dozens of volunteers who donate their time. The Frederick Center staff works with these incredibly dedicated volunteers in Pride subcommittees throughout the year to make sure that every single aspect of the festival is taken care of so that Frederick Pride can be a place for people to come together and celebrate with the LGBTQ+ community.
While the people of Frederick have historically been very supportive of the LGBTQ+ community, Cassutto reminds us that the “global and nationwide attitudes toward LGBTQ+ people continue to fuel transphobia, homophobia, and hostility that impacts all LGBTQ+ folks, even in the Frederick community.” But it’s events like Frederick Pride that allow the LGBTQ+ community a chance to gather and celebrate their progress in being accepted and to raise awareness of issues central to their mission. “Frederick Pride is more than just a festival to our community,” says Cassutto. “It is an annual beacon of hope for all of the LGBTQ+ residents of Frederick, and a reminder that we will continue to uplift each other and walk hand-in-hand toward a brighter future where LGBTQ+ people are accepted, affirmed, and loved.”
For more information on Frederick Pride and The Frederick Center, visit the thefrederickcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.