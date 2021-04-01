April is the “Month of the Young Child” and Frederick County celebrates with the Annual Children’s Festival. This year the 31st Annual Children’s Festival will take place virtually over the month of April and will offer daily opportunities for families to participate in hands-on brain-building activities.
“The festival really captures the potential of young children to develop the skills that are so important for strong brains and bodies. We want to give families and caregivers a little boost with creative activities that are easy to do at home,” said Patty Morison, festival chair and director of Child Care Choices, a program of the Mental Health Association of Frederick County.
The weekly schedule for the Children’s Festival will start with meditation Mondays and include virtual story readings by local celebrities, scavenger hunts, easy science and building projects, and games for at home.
Festival organizers have designed activities that are based on the latest brain science. This science shows that strong brain architecture starts early and is the basis for lifelong wellness and strong mental function.
“The great thing is that play and other repeated positive interactions between a child and any of the adults in that child’s life create strong brain connections,” said Morison.
Play at Work
Play is the way that kids learn and so the festival is all about having fun. Throughout the month, kids get to try out engaging hands-on activities, while caregivers can get fresh ideas to recharge their routines for fun times with their kids.
Sarah Martin of Frederick. whose boys are 3 and 9. is a regular attendee at the Children’s Festival. “I am excited about learning hands-on activities and experiences that we can do at home and all around the county!”
Meditation Mondays will introduce games that help kids practice breathing that helps calm down their bodies and brains. Tuesdays and Thursdays feature a guest or celebrity reading a favorite book. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays will get everyone’s bodies moving. On Sundays, kids and their families will get to combine favorite stories in an outside setting through StoryPaths – picture books that have been arranged along a walking path in neighborhood parks for the whole month of April thanks to Frederick County Public Libraries.
The high point of the month will be a giveaway day on Saturday, April 24, from 10–11:30 a.m. at four elementary schools around the county: Butterfly Ridge, Spring Ridge, Brunswick and Thurmont Primary.
“We will have goodie bags filled with surprises for children and child development information for parents. Wear your mask and arrive early as this event is first come first served,” said Morison.
Year-round ideas? Try the Ready Rosie app
“The Children’s Festival may end on April 30 but play is important every day,” said Morison. “That’s why we are so excited about Ready Rosie.”
Parents and caregivers can get ideas every week of the year for play with their children aged newborn to 5 from the app Ready Rosie. Ready Rosie shows ways of making play easy—even useful—with short videos. It’s free to all Frederick County families through support from YMCA of Frederick County Head Start. Families can sign up at www.readyrosie.com/register.
Nina Blackner, the family engagement coordinator at the YMCA of Frederick County Head Start, encouraged families to use the app. “Child care providers can sync up their lessons with Ready Rosie videos,” she said. “Parents love that they can practice the same activities with their kids outside of class."
“With so many Frederick County children living in multi-lingual homes,” Blackner added, “Ready Rosie also offers videos or captioning in Spanish, Vietnamese and Arabic. Caregivers tell me all the time the app is ‘super bien.’”
History
Now celebrating its 31st year, the Children’s Festival is Frederick’s premier event for young children. Festival sponsors include Child Care Choices, a program of the Mental Health Association, the Local Management Board’s Interagency Early Childhood Committee and the City of Frederick. In addition, many area businesses and organizations support the endeavor.
“The festival really helps bring the community together to support the wonderful potential of children and help parents and caregivers with ideas and resources that boost them up,” said Morison “Frederick can be proud of what the Children’s Festival offers our families.”
