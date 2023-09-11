Since its founding in 1894 by May Garrettson Evans, the Peabody Preparatory of the Johns Hopkins University has stood out as a trendsetter among the nation’s leading arts education community schools, offering private lessons, group classes, and specialty programs in instrumental, vocal, and dance instruction. Today, it is Maryland’s premier community school for the performing arts, with campuses in Baltimore, Annapolis, Howard County, McDonogh, Towson and, coming in the fall of 2023, Frederick.
Every week, approximately 2,000 students come to the Peabody Preparatory to partake in a multitude of different cultural disciplines. It is open to people of all ages and levels of ability, with offerings that check the box for students as early as infants all the way to adults through Peabody Plus, the Preparatory’s program for lifelong learners.
People are drawn in by the renowned faculty, many of whom are known nationwide for their expertise in their specialties and who continue to influence the cultural landscape through their own performances, speaking engagements, master classes, and competition adjudication. Students have long sought out this level of skilled instruction in the arts, with the school turning out talents like like composer Philip Glass choreographer Martha Clarke, singer Tori Amos, violinist Hilary Hahn, and more.
Like these noted professionals, students at the Peabody Preparatory continue to find great success through instruction in their discipline of choice–and there are many! There is a wide variety of classes, including instruction on the piano, guitar, harp, organ, percussion, strings, woodwinds, brass, computer music, and more. There are also vocal lessons, youth orchestras, chamber music performances, and jazz ensembles—as well as early childhood music programs and Peabody Plus (music and dance enrichment for adults). Also noteworthy is Peabody Preparatory Dance, which is one of the oldest continuously-operating dance training centers in the United States, and the Peabody Children’s Chorus, a community of more than 500 young musicians who share a love and passion for song.
This fall, the Peabody Preparatory is expanding its artful influence to Frederick. In partnership with the YMCA of Frederick County, Peabody will offer private lessons in voice, violin, viola, cello, guitar, and piano at the Y Arts Center, located in lovely downtown Frederick. “From beginner-level instruction to professional performance series, the community’s interest in the musical arts is clear,” says Maria Mathieson, executive director of the Peabody Preparatory. “We’re thrilled to partner with the YMCA of Frederick County to further enhance local offerings.”
This new branch in Frederick will be another step forward in the Peabody Institute’s mission: to elevate the human experience through leadership at the intersection of art and education. And it will be another place where students can turn for personal enrichment or as a stepping stone to some of the country’s most prestigious conservatories.
