Since its founding in 1894 by May Garrettson Evans, the Peabody Preparatory of the Johns Hopkins University has stood out as a trendsetter among the nation’s leading arts education community schools, offering private lessons, group classes, and specialty programs in instrumental, vocal, and dance instruction. Today, it is Maryland’s premier community school for the performing arts, with campuses in Baltimore, Annapolis, Howard County, McDonogh, Towson and, coming in the fall of 2023, Frederick.

Every week, approximately 2,000 students come to the Peabody Preparatory to partake in a multitude of different cultural disciplines. It is open to people of all ages and levels of ability, with offerings that check the box for students as early as infants all the way to adults through Peabody Plus, the Preparatory’s program for lifelong learners.

