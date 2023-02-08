FoodPRO, a family-run, employee-owned company, has been a staple in the city of Frederick for 88 years. We support 165 employees and their families, the vast majority of whom call Frederick County home. Sadly, it has become clear that the Frederick city Planning committee no longer wants FoodPRO to remain in the city. City officials have made it impossible to grow by denying permits for expansion within the city limits. It is obvious when reviewing the city’s published planning package, we no longer fit their vision.

FoodPRO was founded in 1935 by the Brunk family and is currently operated by Scott Brunk, a third- generation family member. As a community partner with long-standing ties to the city, FoodPRO has supported many charitable organizations, such as Frederick Rescue Mission, Blessings in a Backpack, I Believe in Me, and various other community programs, churches, youth sports programs, as well as the Downtown Frederick Partnership.

