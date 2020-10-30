New films at Warehouse Cinemas are hitting diverse genre marks and lighting up the big screens.
Horror fans are going to be chilled to the bone with new film “Come Play,” a story about parents who fight to save their son when a mysterious creature uses the child's electronic devices to break into our world.
Action fans better hang on as Liam Neeson gets double-crossed by corrupt FBI agents in the new film “Honest Thief.”
Robert De Niro and his gang of grandpas deliver lots of comedic laughs when he goes to war with his grandson over his new territory in the No. 1 box office movie “The War with Grandpa.”
Two new romance films continue to heat up the screens. In “Love and Monsters,” action meets romance. Our second romance feature, “After We Collided,” is the sequel to the film “After,” based on a series of novels that evolved from One Direction fan fiction.
Come Play (PG-13)
A monster named Larry manifests itself through smartphones and other mobile devices. Feature film version of the 2017 short film.
- Director: Jacob Chase
- Writers: Jacob Chase
- Stars: Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.
Honest Thief (PG-13) – DOLBY ATMOS
Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents.
- Director: Mark Williams
- Writers: Steve Allrich, Mark Williams
- Stars: Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney
The War with Grandpa (PG)
Peter is thrilled that Grandpa is coming to live with his family. That is, until Grandpa moves into Peter's room, forcing him upstairs into the creepy attic. And though he loves his grandpa, he wants his room back—so he has no choice but to declare war. With the help of his friends, Peter devises outrageous plans to make Grandpa surrender the room. But Grandpa is tougher than he looks. Rather than give in, Grandpa plans to get even.
- Director: Tim Hill
- Stars: Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle
Love and Monsters (PG-13)
In a monster-infested world, Joel (Dylan O'Brien) learns his girlfriend is just 80 miles away. To make the dangerous journey, Joel discovers his inner hero to be with the girl of his dreams.
- Director: Michael Matthews
- Stars: Dylan O'Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker
After We Collided (R)
Based on the 2014 romance novel of the same name, this film follows the love life of two young adults. A young woman finds herself struggling with her complicated relationship with her boyfriend and faces a dilemma that could change their lives forever.
- Director: Roger Kumble
- Stars: Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Louise Lombard
Other movies this weekend at Warehouse Cinemas
For showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit warehousecinemas.com.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows: Part 1 (PG-13), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows: Part 2 (PG-13), Tenet (PG-13), Halloween (R), Love and Monsters (PG-13), Friday the 13th (R), Nightmare on Elm Street (R), Beetlejuice (PG), Monster House (PG)
- This sponsored content from our partner, Warehouse Cinemas, has been approved by the publisher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.