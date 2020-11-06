This week is going to be intense at the box office with suspense, chaos and romantic drama. Kevin Costner and Diane Lane are grandparents not to be messed with when they go looking for their grandson after their son passes away in the new film “Let Him Go.”
The horror movie “Come Play,” also new, has moviegoers on the edge of their seats as a mysterious creature uses his electronic devices to break into our world.
Action fans better hang on as Liam Neeson gets double-crossed by corrupt FBI agents in the new film “Honest Thief.”
Robert De Niro and his gang of grandpas go to war with his grandson over his new territory in the box office hit “The War with Grandpa.”
A romance where passion and turmoil run the story, “After We Collided” is the sequel to the film “After,” based on a series of novels that evolved from One Direction fan fiction.
Let Him Go (R)
A retired sheriff and his wife, grieving over the death of their son, set out to find their only grandson.
- Director: Thomas Bezucha
- Stars: Kevin Costner and Diane Lane
Come Play (PG-13)
A monster named Larry manifests itself through smart phones and mobile devices. Feature film version of the 2017 short film.
• Director: Jacob Chase
• Writer: Jacob Chase
• Stars: Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.
Honest Thief (PG-13) – DOLBY ATMOS
Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents.
• Director: Mark Williams
• Writers: Steve Allrich, Mark Williams
• Stars: Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney
The War with Grandpa (PG)
Peter is thrilled that Grandpa is coming to live with his family. That is, until Grandpa moves into Peter’s room, forcing him upstairs into the creepy attic. And though he loves his grandpa, he wants his room back, so he has no choice but to declare war. With the help of his friends, Peter devises outrageous plans to make Grandpa surrender the room. But Grandpa is tougher than he looks. Rather than give in, Grandpa plans to get even.
- Director: Tim Hill
- Stars: Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle
After We Collided (R)
Based on the 2014 romance novel of the same name, this film follows the love life of two young adults. A young woman finds herself struggling with her complicated relationship with her boyfriend and faces a dilemma that could change their lives forever.
- Director: Roger Kumble
- Stars: Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Louise Lombard
Other movies this weekend at Warehouse Cinemas
For showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit warehousecinemas.com.
“The Matrix” (R), “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (PG), “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” (PG), “Tenet” (PG-13), “Goldfinger” (PG), “Dr. No” (PG), “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (PG), “Toy Story” (G)
- This sponsored content from our partner, Warehouse Cinemas, has been approved by the publisher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.