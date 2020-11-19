This week we have new films that will make you laugh out loud, scream, and yearn for adventure. The wild and raunchy film “Buddy Games” hits our screens with some seriously crazy antics by actors Olivia Munn, Josh Duhamel, Dax Shepard and more. Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton take the classic movie “Freaky Friday” to a killer new level with a switch up story in the film “Freaky.” Angelina Jolie stars in the magical film “Come Away,” a story about Peter Pan before Neverland and Alice before Wonderland.
Also showing is a film about two grandparents not to be messed with when they go looking for their grandson after their son passes away in the new film “Let Him Go,” starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane. New film “Come Play” has moviegoers on the edge of their seats with a horror movie about a mysterious creature who uses his electronic devices to break into our world. Robert De Niro and his gang of grandpas go to war with his grandson over his new territory in the box office hit movie “The War with Grandpa.”
Buddy Games (R)
A group of friends reunite to play The Buddy Games, a wild assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges. In the process, they'll heal old wounds, right past wrongs and figure out the true meaning of friendship...or die trying.
- Director: Josh Duhamel
- Writers: Josh Duhamel (screenwriter), Bob Schwartz
- Stars: Josh Duhamel, Olivia Munn, Dax Shepard
Freaky (R)
After swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer, a young girl in high school discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent.
- Director: Christopher Landon
- Stars: Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Alan Ruck
Come Away (PG)
When their eldest brother dies, Peter and Alice seek to save their parents from despair until they are forced to choose between home and imagination, setting the stage for their iconic journeys into Wonderland and Neverland.
- Director: Brenda Chapman
- Stars: Angelina Jolie, Michael Caine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Let Him Go (R)
A retired sheriff and his wife, grieving over the death of their son, set out to find their only grandson.
- Director: Thomas Bezucha
- Stars: Kevin Costner and Diane Lane
Come Play (PG-13)
A monster named Larry that manifests itself through smartphones and mobile devices. Feature film version of the 2017 short film.
- Director: Jacob Chase
- Writers: Jacob Chase
- Stars: Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.
The War with Grandpa (PG)
Peter is thrilled that Grandpa is coming to live with his family. That is, until Grandpa moves into Peter's room, forcing him upstairs into the creepy attic. And though he loves his grandpa he wants his room back - so he has no choice but to declare war. With the help of his friends, Peter devises outrageous plans to make Grandpa surrender the room. But Grandpa is tougher than he looks. Rather than give in, Grandpa plans to get even.
- Director: Tim Hill
- Stars: Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle
Other movies this weekend at Warehouse Cinemas
For showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit warehousecinemas.com.
“Nacho Libre” (PG), “Pulp Fiction” (R), “Mean Girls” (PG-13), “Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade” (PG-13), “Elf” (PG) “Guardians of the Galaxy” (PG-13), “The Santa Clause” (PG)
- This sponsored content from our partner, Warehouse Cinemas, has been approved by the publisher.
