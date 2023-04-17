It’s no coincidence that Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, is built around the 4-acre Berkeley Springs State Park. Native Americans turned to its healing mineral springs for centuries, eventually drawing the attention of European settlers. A 16-year-old George Washington visited as part of a surveying team and returned multiple times over his life.
This healing tradition thrives today. Located within 200 miles of many Eastern population centers—from New York City to Norfolk—Berkeley Springs offers just about every service for those in search of health treatments or a day of pampering.
Berkeley Springs State Park
“Everyone’s amazed by the water,” said Melissa Cromer, the daily operations supervisor at the state park’s spa. “You can float and feel the stress relief, and it loosens muscles for massage.”
The park’s spa is unmatched for a genuine historical experience. In the Roman bathhouse, soak in one of nine private, 750-gallon tubs, heated to 102 degrees for optimal healing. Staff fills each tub in less than a minute and thoroughly cleans between each guest.
The newly renovated spa, which offers a sauna, baths, cupping and massage for couples and singles, is an easy stroll across the park. Along the way, you will pass the public tap. The town’s 1776 charter requires that the mineral waters remain free, so tourists and locals often fill jugs to take home. You’ll also see the springs themselves, bubbling up from the sandy ground at a toasty 74 degrees. On a sunny day, children will wade with a net to catch some of the crawdads and small fish that live there year-round.
The Renaissance Spa
Step behind the 1933 Country Inn and ride an elevator to the Renaissance Spa, housed in a black-and-white timbered tower.
The spa’s private whirlpools overlook the town, so you can enjoy the view while sipping from a refreshing cup of mineral water. As it has high concentrations of magnesium carbonate, bathing in and drinking the water is said to ease muscle strain and gastrointestinal issues.
After soaking, the spa offers body wraps and scrubs, manicures, pedicures, facials and of course massage. The luxurious hot stone massage is called the “melt in your bed massage” for good reason—each masseuse uses their own set of basalt stones for deep muscle work.
Atasia Spa
The third spa to use the town’s mineral water, Atasia is an acclaimed establishment run by Frankie Tan, who has provided more than 30,000 massages in the course of his career.
Housed in a quaint 19th-century house, the spa is a surprisingly spacious 6,000 square feet of relaxation, with room after room of private treatment spaces, soaking and steam rooms, as well as changing areas. Atasia provides a wide variety of unique offerings, including a Dead Sea mud treatment, reiki and a golfer’s massage.
“This town is a spa town,” Tan said. “A lot of people are so tight. Come here and relax.”
Other Health Offerings
If you’re looking for a particular health treatment, chances are Berkeley Springs has it. Here are a few of the offerings:
• Berkeley Springs Salt Cave – Breathe microscopic salt particles in a genuine Himalayan salt cave to ease various skin and respiratory conditions. Massage also offered.
• Beehive Lifestyle Center – Take health classes in a variety of subjects, and try the hydrotherapy and herbal compress remedies. Across the street, the seasonally open Beehive Café offers a delicious, plant-based menu.
• Berkeley Springs Healing Center – Find a wide variety of alternative health services, including acupuncture, naturopathic consultations, quantum analysis and reiki.
• Awakening Boutique and Health Coaching – Experience a mind-body reset with health coach consultations. In the boutique next door, find skincare regimens and essential oils.
Learn more about all the town has to offer at berkeleysprings.com.
