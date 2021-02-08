As many members have experienced, we are struggling right now to provide the delivery service you expect. We share the frustration.
Several things have come together to make this the worst period of delivery service we have ever experienced. And COVID-19 is making it much, much harder to fix things.
We’ve had staff turnover, and we’ve had some good, long-term carriers leave. These things happen, and in normal times we recover quickly. But in this time of COVID-19, it’s vastly harder. The pandemic is affecting carrier recruitment, it’s affecting training, and it is affecting customer service.
n Recruitment. Because of COVID-19 concerns, some people are uncomfortable coming to any place of work, no matter how hard we try to keep it safe. Most of our carriers do it as a second job. But people are hunkering down, and we’re finding fewer takers for routes. Right now, we simply don’t have enough carriers to deliver all our routes in good time, so staff and carriers are doubling or tripling up as substitutes. Without a regular carrier, service is inconsistent.
n Training. Delivery is hard. It’s dark when you work, it can be cold or wet or snowy, and it’s easy to miss houses or turns, especially when you are new. Normally, a staff member rides along with a new carrier for several days to train them. But not with COVID-19 — nobody wants to be together in a car for hours. Now we have to follow in a separate car to show a route. That means our new carriers are not getting the same level of training, and it’s taking them longer to learn how to serve their routes.
n Customer service. When service goes bad, calls increase, and we’re getting far more calls now than we can handle, despite adding staff. To make matters worse, with most of our customer service employees working at home because of COVID-19 — and thus not on our office phone system — we have had to let calls go to voice mail to be answered, and that’s much slower. We have even had our 200-message voice mail system fill up recently. That means even more frustration for customers who can’t reach a real person.
In short, it’s been awful.
But we have an amazing team here, both our Circulation Department staff members and our carriers, many of whom have delivered papers for decades. They are working heroically every night to make things better. Slowly, slowly, slowly, we are seeing improvements, and I am absolutely confident we can get back to where we need to be soon.
In the meantime, if you are experiencing poor delivery service, please do let us know. Email is the best way to communicate with us; our representatives can respond faster to emails that include a name, address and phone number. Also, once we have your email, we can include you on our service notices, which we send out when we have unexpected delays. Contact us at circulation@newspost.com.
Most of all, thanks for your patience. This has been hard for all of us, but with your support we will get through this and return to the level of service our members deserve.
Wilson is the publisher of The Frederick News-Post.
I've been taking the paper for 40+ years and have no complaints about any of my delivery people.
