On an already warm Saturday night — at least by the standards of early March — things got even hotter on Carroll Creek in downtown Frederick.
Pyrophoric, the fire dance troupe which has been bringing their red hot performances to the annual Fire in Ice event for years, returned to Frederick for March’s First Saturday event, setting up shop in the amphitheater along the creek.
The performance comes after the group missed this year’s Fire in Ice in early February due to concerns over COVID-19 transmission rates when the Downtown Frederick Partnership was booking Fire in Ice events late last year. But now, the group was back on the banks of Carroll Creek, ready to wow the crowd lined up to see them.
Soolah Hoops, who founded the group along with Christa Sperry in 2010, said it felt great to be out putting on a show again.
“You have no idea, it feels so good,” Hoops said. “Because we know it’s very tough right now in the world. Everybody’s struggling, and we are hoping to bring a bunch of joy and fill everybody’s cup back up again.”
That joy came by way of a Mardi Gras-themed show — “Because we’re right at that time,” Hoops said — complete with New Orleans jazz music and thumping club songs provided by Frederick-based entertainment group The Dapper DJs.
Hoops said the group’s members specialize in a number of different fiery techniques, with some like Hoops herself using, well, hoops which had been set ablaze, and others performing with fans, staffs and other flaming objects.
A large crowd gathered along the creek to watch the spectacle, easily numbering in the lower hundreds. Some came specifically to see Pyrophoric perform, while others happened to just be passing through and figured they’d stay for the show.
Tracy Coleman, of Walkersville, sat on a bench before the show with her mother, Joyce Kennett, who’s visiting from New Hampshire.
“It’s a beautiful night and I just wanted to get out and see this," Coleman. "I’d never seen it before.”
Kennett has been staying in the Frederick area with her daughter since November, and she said she’s loved the time she’s spent in the area. Coleman said, even though she’s lived in Walkersville for some time, she’s only made it to First Saturday once, and it’s been a long time since then.
And what better time to go than when it was hovering right around 60 degrees?
Husbands Tim Ryan and Paul Thompson both work right downtown, but they said they don’t often get the chance to come to First Saturday. Thompson owns popular downtown shop Ec’clectibles and often finds himself working during the First Saturday events.
The pair said they were excited to see so many people out and about on Saturday evening, saying it sort of marked a feeling of a return to normal for them.
“We’ve been looking forward to this day,” Ryan said. “We were just talking about how we’re out and about, went out to dinner and didn’t have masks on; there’s very few masks out there. It’s almost like the good old days.”
Meanwhile, Jerry Anderson of Silver Spring and Grace Schofield of Frederick said they had no idea they’d be stumbling into the show. The pair were two of many people seated outside the C. Burr Artz Public Library, on the other side of the creek from the amphitheater. With so many seated on that side of the creek, some of the crowd spilled over to the other side and the bridges crossing the creek.
“We were just walking by and saw this,” Anderson said.
“We were here for First Saturday, but we had no idea that this was going on,” Schofield said.
When asked what they thought of the show, Anderson said it was “pretty cool,” but perhaps he should’ve said “pretty hot.”
Next month’s First Saturday will be held on April 2, and more information about the event will be available on the Downtown Frederick Partnership’s website, downtownfrederick.org.
