We asked several business leaders and owners what they dream of doing when they leave the workforce. From traveling to working on a log cabin to never retiring, each offers their hopes for their future.
Rick Weldon, President and CEO of Frederick County Chamber of Commerce
Rick Weldon, who had served as vice president of operations for the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, was planning to retire before he became president and the CEO at 60 years old. His career in politics was over (he served as a representative in the Maryland House of Delegates from 2002–2009), and he was expecting to retire sometime in his 60s. But after Elizabeth Cromwell stepped down as president and CEO a little over two years ago, Weldon found himself eager to continue his work for the chamber.
Now that he’s been at the chamber for eight years, Weldon doesn’t see himself retiring anytime soon, committed to help strengthen Frederick County’s business community.
“I feel like I have a renewed energy and focus, and I really would like to be the CEO of the chamber as we’re rebounding from COVID and kind of get back to where we were a year ago,” Weldon said. “So I put my retirement plans on ice as I kind of get excited about all the great things I think we can do over the next year or two to recover our economy.”
When Weldon thinks about retirement, he thinks about traveling and doing all the things people are usually unable to do while busy with their careers. But Weldon feels lucky that he is able to travel quite often. He and his wife Amy own an RV and take it out for weekends frequently. And while he understands that many other people might have long lists of things they want to do, including spending time with family, he said he’s already worked those things into his daily life.
“It isn’t like I have this gigantic bucket list of unmet downtime needs, but I do think a lot of people feel like that,” he said.
John Kinnaird, Owner of R.S. Kinnaird Memorials and Mayor of Thurmont
John Kinnaird has no plans to retire—ever—although he admits his wife would probably prefer if he did. Kinnaird is the mayor of Thurmont as well as the owner of R.S. Kinnaird Memorials, which offers memorials from small individual markers and family monuments to large community memorials, and is also run by his daughter and wife. Without having work to do, he said he would find himself bored most days.
“I’ve seen too many people that retire and they’re dead in six months. And I’ve gotten up every day with something to do, and I just feel that in so many cases people, they just run out of things to do and they sort of wither away,” he said. “It’s a shame that I think about it that way, but honestly that’s one of the guiding reasons that I don’t plan on retiring.”
Kinnaird said traveling is one thing that does sound appealing about retirement, but he feels the nature of his business already allows him to travel quite often. He said he’s been able to make time for family and leisure activities as well.
“Being self-employed, I can pretty much do what I want to. Sometimes it’s detrimental to do what you want to do when you’re self-employed. But I have plenty of time,” Kinnaird said. “If I wanted to take a vacation, I can take a vacation.”
John Fieseler, Executive Director of Visit Frederick
John Fieseler recently announced his retirement from Visit Frederick, where he has served as executive director for 23 years. Fieseler won’t be retiring until the spring when a replacement is hired, but he’s already got some plans as to what he wants to do after.
He’ll stay in Frederick County, where most of his family lives.
“We certainly have built up lots of friends in the community. ... I actually moved here from New Jersey a little over 40 years ago to take a part-time job playing records on WFMD, and I’m still here,” Fieseler said. “So the community definitely grows on you.”
He was initially concerned when the pandemic hit that he wouldn’t be able to stick to his plan of retiring in 2021. But once Visit Frederick, the county’s tourism council, settled into the summer and fall last year, he felt that the organization was in a stable enough place for him to move on as planned.
“It’s going to be a while, I think, before everything is back to normal, but I think we’ve sort of sailed through the worst of it, and the sky’s getting brighter,” he said.
Fieseler is looking forward to traveling once the pandemic subsides, as well as volunteering within the community. He’s been a member of the Rotary Club of Frederick since the ‘80s. He’s also excited to work on a 230-year-old log cabin he owns.
Janice and Bob Deiuliis, Local Business Owners
Janice and Bob Deiuliis of Ijamsville are accomplishing their goals of being retired by 60. Bob, the former owner of Talon Construction, completed a three-year buyout plan with his business partners last June, and has been enjoying the retired life ever since.
“I always had a life’s dream of retiring young enough to enjoy the life I have left,” he said. “I set that goal at 60 several years ago and the stars just aligned.”
Meanwhile, his wife Janice owns Visiting Angels in Frederick, a home health care service for seniors. Their son recently joined in the business in December, so Janice hopes she will be able to retire within the next few years, during which she will turn 60.
“ I never thought it could retire around 60. I always figured it would be the typical 65 or something,” she said. But the business has been doing well and she feels ready to retire soon.
Talon Construction built the couple’s retirement home in Ijamsville, which is all on one floor to allow the couple to age in place. It’s also within three miles of both of their kids, who each have two kids of their own.
“That’s my passion, is spending time with them,” Janice said. “And I love art, so I’d love to get back into doing some of the art that I used to do.”
The couple also looks forward to traveling more in the future. Bob said that as a business owner, he hasn’t had much time or flexibility for personal and leisure activities the last 20 years.
“Of course there might be that misconception in the public that you own your own business, you’re your own boss, you can make your own time, do whatever you want,” he said. “But it doesn’t take long when you’re owning your own business to realize that if you’re not there, things don’t get done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.