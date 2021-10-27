The League of Women Voters of Frederick County recently submitted a question to the candidates running for alderman and mayor in the city of Frederick.
The Frederick News-Post agreed to run the candidates’ responses at the League's request. Neither the News-Post or League edited the following responses.
Q: COVID-19 has presented challenges and significantly impacted our communities with economic disruption, business and wage loss, housing instability, affordability, and eviction, and an overwhelmed health care system. What can the city government do to help Frederick recover quickly in the short term, and what long-term strategies do you propose should be in place to meet future challenges for protecting vulnerable communities and supporting businesses?
Candidates for Alderman
Robert Fischer: Thousands of city residents have suffered with what I call illicit government overreach. The city government can reconcile its gaffe by applying the unused portion of federal funding to help those most affected by the results of a year-long shut down. People who lost businesses, family incomes and homes due to the fact they could not work. Most unused funds need to go to these people, not city pet projects.
The pandemic shutdown has increased an already present problem of unemployment and affordable housing for homeless and low-income families. Many low-income families are burdened by horrific taxes due to redundant county-city taxes and wasteful budgeting.
In the long-term, unemployment benefits should be decreased, and people encouraged to go back to work. There are numerous jobs available but no incentives to work. Also, reign in the executive’s emergency powers to which legislative approval is needed to extend emergency actions.
Donna Kuzemchak: Did not respond in time.
Ben MacShane: Did not respond in time.
Katie Nash: We will work with County, State, and Federal partners to return our equitable share of recovery resources. Strategic outreach using data and direct contact to eligible residents must be leveraged to distribute funding.
COVID-19’s impact on education and children’s mental health is real - now improvement plans must be created to interrupt long-term consequences. One in seven City residents is a K-12 student (13.7%). Schools are community cornerstones and we have a role in advocating for our families. Further, the United Way and Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Workgroup have demonstrated the criticality of birth-kindergarten services.
We must adopt metrics, take action, and measure progress to move toward recovery. New benchmarks may include: existing capacity and forecasted growth; mental health, early/after care, activities, and pre-K availability with considerations for income, geography, and language; involvement; attendance; childcare barriers; non-profit support; and, County capital funding for schools, library, and wrap-around community services.
Kelly Russell: The City has instituted many short-term measures since the pandemic began. We quickly created grant programs to help businesses persevere, students connect, and residents get relief from rent, eviction, and utility payments. We implemented the outdoor dining citywide and parklets in the downtown to sustain restaurants.
We created the Housing and Human Service Department to have a more direct impact on housing services, and to enhance services for our residents in need of medical and mental health care. We partner with our faith-based and nonprofits to help financially and with human resources to provide shelter.
Looking forward, we need to alleviate barriers to opportunity to ensure equity in our community. Review of policies through our Equity Program Administrator will help formulate concrete action plans. Implementation of recommendations of the Disparity Study will enhance fair participation in procurement. Commitment to Community2030 and the 2020 Comprehensive plans will drive our policy decisions.
Derek Shackelford: COVID 19 is one of the biggest challenges this city has faced. This pandemic has illuminated and highlighted the needs of our city. How do we assist and help our residents in these challenging times of need? City Government will not be able to solve this alone. What the City can do is clearly communicate, lead, and participate in collaborative partnerships that include economic opportunities, housing, health accessibility and sound financial stewardship. The city must be sensitive so that no family is without the economic support that they need. Long term the city must be able to be adaptive, creative, and flexible. This requires the city to be inclusive with so that everyone can be connected and know that they are important to the City of Frederick regardless of age, race, gender, religion, or sexual orientation. Everyone is valuable and has something valuable to contribute to the City of Frederick.
Michelle Shay: I think the City needs to lead by example to reduce citizen anxiety and encourage safe community engagement, and getting people back to work to support themselves, our businesses and our community.
There are many open positions in the community that are not being filled, while there have been prolonged eviction moratoriums and unemployment benefits. The City should create policies that effect personal and economic resilience in order to support recovery.
Affordable housing has been a problem in Frederick prior to COVID19. City property taxes are too high and are pushing people away from homeownership. The City needs to decrease these taxes and require new residential development to incorporate more affordable options for all, including moderate incomes.
The City also needs to be more fiscally responsible and thoughtful with our budget. We need to prioritize saving over spending so we can be better prepared to meet future challenges.
Candidates for Mayor
Steven Hammrick: Did not respond in time.
Michael O’Connor: Under my administration Frederick provided grants to small businesses, created pop-up dining options citywide and curbside pick-up zones for downtown retailers and restaurants, and adjusted parking. We worked with Frederick County providing rent and utility assistance, and COVID grants to support our non-profits. Our Department of Housing and Human Services adjusted food bank and soup kitchen operations, continuously providing critical health and vaccination services. We have continued many of these efforts throughout, adjusting others as necessary, acknowledging that the effects of the pandemic have not been felt evenly by all. We moved quickly and adapted, which will be critical. Moving forward our commitment to HHS, parks and recreation, sustainability, equity, and community policing will be important. The services the city provides are critical, and most critical are those that continue building resilience to address challenges and allow all our residents and businesses to enjoy the highest quality of life possible.
