This Tolstoy model at 9127 Belvedere Drive, Frederick, is last week’s top house. It listed for $825,000 and sold for $875,000. The kitchen-family room area is an entertainer's dream with a huge kitchen loaded with cabinet space and a full length breakfast bar/island, according to the listing. The home features a dramatic two-story family room with gas fireplace, and the sunny morning room leads out to a very large screened-in porch where you can enjoy the private treed enclave in the back yard. The main level also has a private office and formal living and dining areas. Double staircases add a grand feel to the two-story foyer leading up to a spacious owners suite with two oversized walk-in closets and a fabulous bath. Bedroom two is a princess suite with a private bath and bedrooms three and four share a buddy bath. The basement is finished with a great rec room, exercise room that can also be a legal bedroom, a bonus room, full bath and loads of storage.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
4708 Monrovia, $828,320
3602 Denison St., $755,000
4809 Railway Circle, $754,250
11006 Corner Stone Lane, $732,800
ADAMSTOWN
5774 Morland Drive North, $635,000
BRUNSWICK
657 Central Ave., $630,200
815 Jefferson Pike, $515,000
1519 Crampton St., $459,990
124 7th Ave., $316,000
303 N. Delaware Ave., $250,000
BUCKEYSTOWN
3508 New Design Road, $359,000
EMMITSBURG
111 Depaul St., $228,000
FREDERICK
9127 Belvedere Dr., $875,000
3602 Denison St., $755,000
3706 Seward Lane, $650,000
3805 Stone Barn Dr. #512 B, $643,000
9034 Spring Valley Dr., $625,000
8409 Pine Bluff Road, $607,500
5106 Continental Dr., $565,000
1106 Furgeson Lane, $562,726
6368 Lambert Court, $560,000
279 W 5th St., $551,000
5340 Sovereign Place, $550,000
5226 Kingsbrook Dr., $535,000
224 S Market St., $535,000
8813 Shady Pines Dr., $510,000
8823 Lew Wallace Road, $502,000
9517 Brigadoon Lane, $500,000
2175 Ambleside Court, $500,000
1004 Furgeson Lane, $491,023
1418 Crescent Spot Lane, $490,000
3577 Tabard Lane, $485,000
139 Crosstimber Way, $480,000
9666 Atterbury Lane, $476,000
9047 McPherson St., $475,000
3620 Sprigg Street South St., $455,000
3421 Angelica Way #404, $453,940
3713 Hope Commons Circle, $450,000
4644 Cambria Road, $440,000
5023 Ironsides Drive, $439,410
3421 Angelica Way #402, $429,990
1985 Fauna Dr., $420,990
7066 Delegate Place, $418,000
3114 Osprey Way, $415,959
6324 Walcott Lane, $410,000
1989 Fauna Drive, $402,990
6309 Posey St., $401,000
2782 Roderick Road, $400,000
7801 Wormans Mill Road, $390,000
4970 Small Gains Way, $390,000
3421 Angelica Way #302, $387,765
3421 Angelica Way #301, $385,965
175 Greenway Drive, $385,000
9521 Brigadoon Lane, $380,000
6581 Duncan Place, $379,000
2514 Carrington Way, $375,000
8032 Captains Court, $375,000
3421 Angelica Way #304, $371,490
189 Stoneybrook Court, $370,000
3421 Angelica Way #104, $363,040
3421 Angelica Way #101, $352,585
8123 Glendale Drive, $350,000
1001 Chinaberry Drive, $350,000
27 E South St., $345,000
139 Harpers Way, $340,000
404 E 9th St., $340,000
7119 Ladd Circle, $340,000
6071 Flagstone Court, $335,000
5594 Rivendell Place, $330,000
5465 Lyndale Way, $330,000
1501 Andover Lane, $325,000
146 B And O Ave., $325,000
2219 Waller House Court, $325,000
671-B E Church St., $325,000
5790 Rockspray Court, $320,000
6710 Mallard Court, $307,000
6901 Turnberry Ct, Frederick, $305,000
535 Primus Court, $305,000
5302 Regal Court, $285,000
124 Bishopstone Circle, $285,000
6701 Mallard Court, $275,000
597 Cawley Drive #5 1A, $247,500
6340 Springwater Terrace #1300L, $245,000
1657 Colonial Way, $245,000
1848-A Monocacy View Cir #63A, $225,000
5757 Shookstown Road, $205,000
2141 Wainwright Ct #2C, $200,000
106 Princetown Dr #5B, $195,000
812 Stratford Way #F, Frederick, $175,000
611 Himes Ave #111, Frederick, $168,000
1405 Key Pkwy W #B303, Frederick, $154,000
IJAMSVILLE
9708 Thompson Dr, Ijamsville, $190,000
JEFFERSON
5130 Old Middletown Road, Jefferson, $575,000
4275 Jefferson Pike, $536,731
5914 Broad Run Road, $462,000
3884 Point Of Rocks Road, $400,000
KEYMAR
11818 Cash Smith Road, $365,000
KNOXVILLE
538 Jefferson Pike, $410,000
LIBERTYTOWN
11911 Main St., $190,000
MIDDLETOWN
6 Gray Fox Court, $595,000
7151 Picnic Woods Road, $585,000*
7107 Feldspar Court, $520,000
MONROVIA
4708 Monrovia, $828,320
4809 Railway Circle, $754,250
11006 Corner Stone Lane, $732,800
5311 Green Valley Rd, Monrovia, $364,900
MOUNT AIRY
4850 Marianne Drive, $639,300
13663 Samhill Lane, 600,000
4309 Rolling Acres Court, $475,000
NEW MARKET
5717 Meyer Ave., $670,000
5812 Burin St., $515,000
10651 Brewerton Lane, $388,485
5640 Tessie Court, $295,000
10222 White Pelican Way #107E, $221,500
THURMONT
10917 Powell Road, $595,000
212 Sunhigh Drive, $446,500
101 Orchard Drive, $420,000
103 Colliery Drive, $370,000
11111 Hessong Bridge Road, $299,997
URBANA
3560 Shady Pines St., $541,865
3421 Angelica Way #401, $463,235
3421 Angelica Way #403, $419,535
WALKERSVILLE
321 Braeburn Drive, $570,000
9404 Erin Ave., $502,500
202 Solar Drive, $475,000
11 Georgetown Road, $352,500
115 Edinburgh Way, $325,000
116 Adams Court, $270,000
8828 Stauffer Road, $249,900
WOODSBORO
2 S Second St., $300,000
