This Tolstoy model at 9127 Belvedere Drive, Frederick, listed for $825,000 and sold for $875,000.

This Tolstoy model at 9127 Belvedere Drive, Frederick, is last week’s top house. It listed for $825,000 and sold for $875,000. The kitchen-family room area is an entertainer's dream with a huge kitchen loaded with cabinet space and a full length breakfast bar/island, according to the listing. The home features a dramatic two-story family room with gas fireplace, and the sunny morning room leads out to a very large screened-in porch where you can enjoy the private treed enclave in the back yard. The main level also has a private office and formal living and dining areas. Double staircases add a grand feel to the two-story foyer leading up to a spacious owners suite with two oversized walk-in closets and a fabulous bath. Bedroom two is a princess suite with a private bath and bedrooms three and four share a buddy bath. The basement is finished with a great rec room, exercise room that can also be a legal bedroom, a bonus room, full bath and loads of storage.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

4708 Monrovia, $828,320

3602 Denison St., $755,000

4809 Railway Circle, $754,250

11006 Corner Stone Lane, $732,800

ADAMSTOWN

5774 Morland Drive North, $635,000

BRUNSWICK

657 Central Ave., $630,200

815 Jefferson Pike, $515,000

1519 Crampton St., $459,990

124 7th Ave., $316,000

303 N. Delaware Ave., $250,000

BUCKEYSTOWN

3508 New Design Road, $359,000

EMMITSBURG

111 Depaul St., $228,000

FREDERICK

9127 Belvedere Dr., $875,000

3602 Denison St., $755,000

3706 Seward Lane, $650,000

3805 Stone Barn Dr. #512 B, $643,000

9034 Spring Valley Dr., $625,000

8409 Pine Bluff Road, $607,500

5106 Continental Dr., $565,000

1106 Furgeson Lane, $562,726

6368 Lambert Court, $560,000

279 W 5th St., $551,000

5340 Sovereign Place, $550,000

5226 Kingsbrook Dr., $535,000

224 S Market St., $535,000

8813 Shady Pines Dr., $510,000

8823 Lew Wallace Road, $502,000

9517 Brigadoon Lane, $500,000

2175 Ambleside Court, $500,000

1004 Furgeson Lane, $491,023

1418 Crescent Spot Lane, $490,000

3577 Tabard Lane, $485,000

139 Crosstimber Way, $480,000

9666 Atterbury Lane, $476,000

9047 McPherson St., $475,000

3620 Sprigg Street South St., $455,000

3421 Angelica Way #404, $453,940

3713 Hope Commons Circle, $450,000

4644 Cambria Road, $440,000

5023 Ironsides Drive, $439,410

3421 Angelica Way #402, $429,990

1985 Fauna Dr., $420,990

7066 Delegate Place, $418,000

3114 Osprey Way, $415,959

6324 Walcott Lane, $410,000

1989 Fauna Drive, $402,990

6309 Posey St., $401,000

2782 Roderick Road, $400,000

7801 Wormans Mill Road, $390,000

4970 Small Gains Way, $390,000

3421 Angelica Way #302, $387,765

3421 Angelica Way #301, $385,965

175 Greenway Drive, $385,000

9521 Brigadoon Lane, $380,000

6581 Duncan Place, $379,000

2514 Carrington Way, $375,000

8032 Captains Court, $375,000

3421 Angelica Way #304, $371,490

189 Stoneybrook Court, $370,000

3421 Angelica Way #104, $363,040

3421 Angelica Way #101, $352,585

8123 Glendale Drive, $350,000

1001 Chinaberry Drive, $350,000

27 E South St., $345,000

139 Harpers Way, $340,000

404 E 9th St., $340,000

7119 Ladd Circle, $340,000

6071 Flagstone Court, $335,000

5594 Rivendell Place, $330,000

5465 Lyndale Way, $330,000

1501 Andover Lane, $325,000

146 B And O Ave., $325,000

2219 Waller House Court, $325,000

671-B E Church St., $325,000

5790 Rockspray Court, $320,000

6710 Mallard Court, $307,000

6901 Turnberry Ct, Frederick, $305,000

535 Primus Court, $305,000

5302 Regal Court, $285,000

124 Bishopstone Circle, $285,000

6701 Mallard Court, $275,000

597 Cawley Drive #5 1A, $247,500

6340 Springwater Terrace #1300L, $245,000

1657 Colonial Way, $245,000

1848-A Monocacy View Cir #63A, $225,000

5757 Shookstown Road, $205,000

2141 Wainwright Ct #2C, $200,000

106 Princetown Dr #5B, $195,000

812 Stratford Way #F, Frederick, $175,000

611 Himes Ave #111, Frederick, $168,000

1405 Key Pkwy W #B303, Frederick, $154,000

IJAMSVILLE

9708 Thompson Dr, Ijamsville, $190,000

JEFFERSON

5130 Old Middletown Road, Jefferson, $575,000

4275 Jefferson Pike, $536,731

5914 Broad Run Road, $462,000

3884 Point Of Rocks Road, $400,000

KEYMAR

11818 Cash Smith Road, $365,000

KNOXVILLE

538 Jefferson Pike, $410,000

LIBERTYTOWN

11911 Main St., $190,000

MIDDLETOWN

6 Gray Fox Court, $595,000

7151 Picnic Woods Road, $585,000*

7107 Feldspar Court, $520,000

MONROVIA

4708 Monrovia, $828,320

4809 Railway Circle, $754,250

11006 Corner Stone Lane, $732,800

5311 Green Valley Rd, Monrovia, $364,900

MOUNT AIRY

4850 Marianne Drive, $639,300

13663 Samhill Lane, 600,000

4309 Rolling Acres Court, $475,000

NEW MARKET

5717 Meyer Ave., $670,000

5812 Burin St., $515,000

10651 Brewerton Lane, $388,485

5640 Tessie Court, $295,000

10222 White Pelican Way #107E, $221,500

THURMONT

10917 Powell Road, $595,000

212 Sunhigh Drive, $446,500

101 Orchard Drive, $420,000

103 Colliery Drive, $370,000

11111 Hessong Bridge Road, $299,997

URBANA

3560 Shady Pines St., $541,865

3421 Angelica Way #401, $463,235

3421 Angelica Way #403, $419,535

WALKERSVILLE

321 Braeburn Drive, $570,000

9404 Erin Ave., $502,500

202 Solar Drive, $475,000

11 Georgetown Road, $352,500

115 Edinburgh Way, $325,000

116 Adams Court, $270,000

8828 Stauffer Road, $249,900

WOODSBORO

2 S Second St., $300,000

 

