The City of Frederick’s skateparks have seen better days.
When the City of Frederick built its first skatepark in 2004 at a cost of $450,000, Jennifer Dougherty was mayor, and the city was leading the way in having such a resource for its residents.
The Hillstreet Park is a 17,000-square-foot concrete park featuring a clover bowl, a mini bowl and a street area. The city’s second skatepark, the Chief Kim C. Dine Police Activities League Skatepark (also referred to as the Lucas Village Park), opened in 2013 and consists of street obstacles and launch ramps. This park originally started out as a Police Athletic League project that was later transferred to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
“The City worked closely with the local skateboard shop Pitcrew [which has since closed] and its owners, Tim Reardon and Malcom Bryan, throughout the design and construction process of the Hillstreet Park,” according to Bob Smith, director of the Frederick Parks & Recreation Department. “In the early years of the park, Pitcrew organized numerous professional skate team demo days. Tony Hawk attended and skated at one of these demos.”
Several hundred other top professional and amateur sponsored skaters have also skated at the Hillstreet park since it opened.
Since the City of Frederick constructed its first skatepark, skateboarding has continued to gain popularity across the globe and even made its debut appearance at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Locally, skateboarding’s popularity also has continued to grow, as demonstrated by the recent boom in area skateparks.
Urbana opened its skatepark in 2017, and the Thurmont skatepark officially opened on Nov. 6 of this year. The City of Hagerstown recently voted to budget $550,000 toward the construction of a large cement skatepark with a pump track that is slated to be completed by the end of November 2021.
Urbana resident and skateboarder Joe Wallace started working with elected officials and his community to develop the Urbana Community Skatepark, which originally featured a half-pipe ramp and flat street skating area. In 2019, a concrete pump track was added. A pump track is designed to allow riders to generate momentum with simple body movements, which is great for older skaters and beginners alike. In January 2021, a second pump track and other features were added to the Urbana park.
However, as these new parks are getting built in surrounding communities, Frederick’s skateparks have aged and fallen into disrepair. Large cracks have formed on the surfaces of both the Lucas Village and Hillstreet parks. At Hillstreet, large sections of cement have completely spalled off of some of the transitions, making for a rough ride and less-than-ideal skating conditions.
“Holes are forming on some of the obstacles, and the ground has gotten very rough or has cracked in places,” says Brent Porterfield, a former Pitcrew employee who opened Embark Skateboard shop in Frederick in 2018. “For a park that has been there for about 20 years, there might be a need for some maintenance at Hill Street.”
In addition to not looking good aesthetically, the cracks and fragmented cement on the surface of the skateparks can create unsafe riding conditions and hazards that cause injuries.
“The current Frederick parks both need some concrete patchwork done or resurfaced,” Wallace says. “The city used to maintain Hillstreet every other year but that hasn’t happened in about three or four, it seems. At Lucas Village park, the skaters themselves were sealing the cracks when they got really bad.”
Porterfield notes that other nearby areas, including Arlington, Virginia, and Westminster, have seen the need to revamp their old parks and replace them with something better. “Mount Airy is in the works to add a new park after having torn down the older one a few years earlier,” he says. “I think that resurfacing the two Frederick parks is needed, and having a third park with a pump track in Frederick would be great.”
Why have the City of Frederick’s skateparks fallen into disrepair, as other communities have expanded their parks or constructed new ones?
According to the director of the Frederick Parks & Recreation Department, total resurfacing has not occurred at either skatepark. They are inspected on a yearly basis or as needed.
“Depending on the scope of work, we handle it in-house or obtain the services of a contractor,” Smith says. “The difficulty is budgeting for larger renovation projects. The skate park at Lucas Village has been approved for fiscal year ’22 funding, and the entire surface will be replaced. This is a more manageable project, given the modular features. A resurface project at Hill Street would be a much larger project, given the concrete nature of the park. The renovation would not be a resurfacing project but a total rebuild. As always, the City is open to discussions on partnerships or other budgeting mechanisms to make this happen.”
Frederick is also conducting a Parks & Recreation master plan for better long-term planning and prioritization of amenities. According to Smith, “An extensive park and amenity inventory was taken by the consultant. This would include the two existing skate parks. Recommendations will be included in the report for future park amenities, as well as maintenance for current amenities.”
For the time being, skateboarders living in the Frederick will have to make do with the cracked cement and random patchwork of the city’s skateparks or visit one of the new parks in another town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.