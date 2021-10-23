CIVIL WAR-STYLE CHURCH SERVICE
Attend a Civil War-style, nondenominational church service at Historic Rocky Springs Chapel at 1 p.m. Oct. 24. Most sermons preached at Rocky Springs Chapel were originally delivered between 1861 and 1865. The church hosts these events once a month.
The Oct. 24 service will be conducted by Historic Rocky Springs Chapel trustee and preacher Kirk Callison, who will be donned in Civil War period attire. Callison is a member of the nonprofit organization Re-enactor’s Missions for Jesus Christ and will be preaching a sermon based on Proverbs 3:17, which was delivered by John A. Broadus in Gen. John Gordon’s camp during the summer of 1863.
John Albert Broadus was an American Baptist pastor and president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. During the American Civil War, he served as a Confederate chaplain to Robert E. Lee’s army of Northern Virginia. Church historian Albert Henry Newman called Broadus “perhaps the greatest preacher the Baptists have produced.”
Callison will give some background on Broadus before the sermon.
Wearing Civil War period attire to the church service is encouraged but not required.
Rocky Springs Chapel is at 7817 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick. Contact HRSC trustee Debby Moone at 912-492-4355 or debbymoone@gmail.com for more information.
WOMEN’S CONFERENCE
The Relief Society of seven congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will meet from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 23 to participate in service projects for several Frederick-based community organizations.
The women will be collecting children’s books, shoes and feminine hygiene products, as well as participating in several projects that will benefit Partners in Care, SOAR, Up and Out Foundation, Frederick Health Hospice, Blessings in a Backpack, Operation Gratitude, THRIVE program of SHIP, Faith House of the Frederick Rescue Mission, Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership and Soles4Soles.
The women’s conference will be held at 199 North Place, Frederick.
FREE CHORAL CONCERTS
The Emmitsburg Community Chorus rings in its latest season with a free performance at the historic Basilica of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton at 4 p.m. Nov. 28. Under the direction of Peggy Flickinger, the 18-voice group includes members from Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. They will be accompanied by pianist Lisa Mattia.
The concert features several classic holiday favorites, such as “Carol of the Bells,” “Jingle Bells” and “Silent Night,” as well a range of other seasonal selections.
The remaining concert schedule:
• 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at Lewistown United Methodist Church
• 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at Creagerstown Union Chapel on Blacks Mill Road, Creagerstown
• 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Homewood at Crumland Farms, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick.
The Emmitsburg Community Chorus was founded in 1966. Thanks to a grant from the Frederick Arts Council, all concerts are free and open to the public. Freewill offerings will be accepted at the Basilica and Creagerstown concerts. The Emmitsburg Community Chorus is a nonprofit organization.
