This summer, two research projects were conducted – one on soybean planting populations and the other on weed control in pumpkins. Below is a summary of the results.
Effects of Planting Population on Full-Season Soybean Yield
The current soybean planting population recommendation for full season soybeans in Maryland is 140,000 plants per acre (ppa). However, this recommendation is based on research conducted in the early 2000s on initial Roundup Ready® varieties in minimum tillage systems. Today, farmers have switched to no-till soybean production and have access to the second generation of Roundup Ready® soybeans as well as many newer varieties.
In 2020, five different planting populations (80, 100, 120, 140, and 160 thousand plants per acre) were planted at five locations across the state. (One on-farm location in Carroll County and four University Research & Education Centers located in Beltsville, Upper Marlboro, Keedysville, and Queenstown.) At each farm, yield only ranged within a few bushels across the planting populations (59-63 bu/A in Beltsville, 52-56 bu/A in Carroll County, 63-67 bu/A in Upper Marlboro, and 66-71 bu/A in Keedysville. Data from Queenstown is pending.) Preliminary statistical analysis shows that most yields within each farm were not significant, indicating that optimum yields can still be maintained at lower populations.
The cost of seed and price per bushel of soybeans at harvest was used to calculate the net amount per acre. At three of the sites, the highest net per acre was at a lower planted population (120 or 140 thousand) than the lowest net per acre (140 or 160 thousand). This indicates that there may be cost savings if planting at a lower population. However, the statistical analysis of this data is currently in process, and economic data from two farms is pending. Stay tuned for a final report!
Overlapping Residual Herbicides in No-Till Pumpkins
Weed control in pumpkins is challenging for many reasons, including the production practices of wide rows, no-till (which excludes use of cultivation), a long growing season and limited number of herbicide options. This study explored the use of overlapping residual herbicides to improve weed control. An overlapping residual approach is when one residual herbicide is applied at planting, followed by a second residual applied a few weeks later in order to extend the residual control later into the season.
This study was conducted at the Western Maryland Research and Education Center in Keedysville, MD; the Wye Research and Education Center in Queenstown, MD; and the University of Delaware Carvel Research and Education Center in Georgetown, DE.
Pumpkins were planted into a cover crop residue in June. Curbit was applied to all plots as a pre-emergence herbicide within one day of planting. Over the top applications of Dual Magnum were made two and four weeks after planting at either 0.75 or 1/5 pt/A. Treatments of Dual Magnum plus Select Max were also included to improve grass weed control.
Over-the-top applications of Dual Magnum and Dual Magnum + Select Max did not cause crop injury and helped to improve control in two out of three sites. (At Keedysville, lack of rainfall may have interfered with the efficacy of Dual.) Weed emergence data from Keedysville showed a slight peak in weed emergence that occurred two weeks after planting, indicating a residual herbicide may be still be needed within one to two weeks after planting; waiting four weeks after planting to apply the second residual herbicide was too late. Weeds that are not controlled by Dual will continue to grow and may interfere with harvest, so if harder to control weeds such as morning glory are present, additional control tactics may be necessary.
Kelly Nichols is an Ag Agent with the University of Maryland Extension. Her areas of focus are agronomy, small farms, and horticulture. Kelly can be reached at 301-600-3576 or kellyn@umd.edu.
