John Goano, the CEO of River & Trail Outfitters, can’t quite put his finger on why river kayaking and wine go well together. He just knows the pairing feels right.
“You’ve been outside, busy working your body, enjoying nature, and somehow just sitting down and having a glass of wine is a great way to top it all off,” he said.
Intuiting that his fellow nature enthusiasts would agree, his company put together a day-trip package offering guided kayak tours on the Potomac River that end with a shuttle whisking guests off to Big Cork Vineyards in Rohrersville for a wine tasting.
The tour groups meet at the Brunswick Family Campground, where they receive their kayaks, equipment and instructions, including important safety information. The river guides then lead groups on a slow, six-mile paddle downstream to Point of Rocks, where they make landfall. A shuttle will take the groups back to Brunswick to collect their belongings and change their clothes before heading to the winery.
Goano said guided trips down the river have several advantages compared to solo kayaking adventures. The presence of an experienced guide adds a layer of safety to water travel, which makes it more accessible to beginners or anyone who feels unsure of their abilities. Guides also enhance the experience with their deep knowledge of points of interest along the route.
The kayakers will be treated to views of nature preserves, historic transportation infrastructure and hard-to-spot ancient Native American sites. Goano said that with the help of someone who knows where to look, it’s possible to see submerged stone fish traps built many centuries ago by the Piscataway people, one of the native tribes of Maryland that gained official state recognition about 10 years ago.
While most of the sights featured on the kayak tours are also viewable from the historic Chesapeake & Ohio Canal towpath that runs parallel to the river, Goano says that seeing the wonders of nature and the remnants of past human civilizations from the middle of the river is an unmatched experience.
“I don’t quite have the words to really explain it, but you’re seeing everything from a different point of view, and there’s a real majesty to that,” he said. “If you see it from the land, that’s one perspective; if you get out into the river, you start to experience in a deeper way what a river really is.”
He said being out on the river makes it possible to feel how water serves as a connection between distant times, places and peoples. The water immediately below the kayaks has traveled from hundreds of miles away and will travel for hundreds more before reaching the ocean.
“That kind of perspective is humbling and fascinating at the same time,” Goano said. “It drives home the idea that we all live downstream. You’re always going to be downstream of somebody.”
Goano hopes that perspective fills his kayak tour guests with a love of the river that will inspire them to contribute to nature conservation efforts.
Like the river tour, the wine tasting is also an expertly guided experience, said Kristin Bodmer, Big Cork’s wine club manager. A private tasting associate will introduce visitors to six of the winery’s most popular vintages, including three reds and three whites that vary throughout the year, always concluding with a dessert wine.
The tasting package includes a charcuterie board with various cheeses, dried fruits and nuts, but guests can also shop for additional light fare at the onsite Grab & Go market.
The tasting includes a tour of the facility and grounds, weather-permitting. All tastings feature explanations of the winemaking process and a tour of the barrel room where the white wines are produced.
Goano said the wine tasting also provides an important opportunity for his guests to socialize and reflect with each other about their day on the river.
“By this point, you’ve had this shared experience with the people you’ve come with, as well as the other people who were on the trip,” he said. “It’s a way of expounding on it in a different way. Having a little wine and cheese is a nice way to have fun.”
The wine tasting lasts about 20 to 30 minutes, and many guests stay afterwards to continue socializing or enjoy live music.
The next kayak group’s wine tasting on Aug. 28 will coincide with a performance by Jason Masi, a singer-songwriter based in Washington, D.C.
Bodmer said guests also like to take the opportunity to have a glass of wine in their outdoor seating areas.
“Our facility is gorgeous. To be out amongst the mountains and the vines and the rolling hills, it’s just really spectacular,” she said. “It’s a perfect ending to that adventure experience of the river tour.”
