In some parts of South America, the popular rodent found in your home and elementary school classrooms across the U.S. are not always seen as the fluffy, cute pets we are accustomed to. I heard they were a delicacy in Peru and Ecuador, so I had to try it for myself. I’ll admit, it was strange to see the prepared cavy on my dinner plate. It sort of reminded me of the first time I saw a roast-suckling pig or a fish grilled whole with its eyes intact. But I persisted. Once I was able to move past the domesticated animal I was familiar with and the slightly tough and chewy exterior skin, it was surprisingly good. The slight char from the grill gave the dish a smokiness and tenderness similar to a cross between pulled pork and dark chicken meat. I’m not sure I’ll be asking Jorge at Mayta’s in Frederick for roasted guinea pig next time I’m in town, but if you ever get a chance to visit South America, definitely give it a try.
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a travel writer and content creator scouring the Earth in search of taboo culture to absorb.
Follow his adventures:
IG: @rogue_and_vagabond
Tiktok: @rogueandvagabond
FB: @rogueandvagabondofficial
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.