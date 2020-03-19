The Frederick County Office of the Fire Marshal has suspended routine inspections as a result of concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.
All routine inspections, including annual inspections of businesses, day care centers, those for families seeking to adopt and the like were suspended effective March 13, according to Lt. Charles Green, a deputy fire marshal with the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
Inspections for large events and other planned activities were also suspended, but an order issued by Gov. Larry Hogan had already effectively banned gatherings of more than 50 people, Green said.
All other services, such as complaints and investigation of fires and related incidents handled by county fire marshals, were still being conducted as of this week, Green said, adding that the suspension of routine inspections was done out of an abundance of caution.
"It’s not as much as we’re concerned about ourselves, but if one of us comes into contact with someone [who has contracted the virus], we want to do whatever we can to minimize the spread of it to others, including business owners, people seeking inspections for adoptions and other residents who we deal with on a day-to-day basis," Green said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.