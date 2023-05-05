The Frederick County Board of Education has no plans to revise the district’s policy on gender identity, which is widely supported by LGBTQ students and advocates but challenged by some parents.
The Frederick News-Post spoke with all seven board members, six of whom said they support keeping Board Policy 443 intact. Any changes to the policy would require the support of at least four members.
Policy 443, which the board enacted in 2017, aims to “prevent discrimination, stigmatization, harassment, and bullying of students who are transgender or who are gender nonconforming and to create school cultures that are safe, welcoming, and affirming for all students,” the document says.
It directs school employees to use students’ preferred name and pronouns, allows students to use the bathroom or locker room that aligns with their gender identity, and outlines requirements for teacher training.
The policy also says school employees will keep a student’s gender identity confidential unless the student consents to sharing it.
The News-Post asked the school system if it keeps track of how many students requested alternate pronouns at school. The district replied on Friday that it does, but would only release that number through a Maryland Public Information Act request.
LGBTQ advocates — including many Frederick County Public Schools students — served as the catalyst for Policy 443’s implementation and have consistently praised it in the years since, said Kris Fair, director of the nonprofit The Frederick Center.
“I promise it is not an exaggeration when I say that Policy 443 saves lives,” an Urbana High School student wrote in a letter to the school board that Fair shared with the News-Post.
But in recent months, critics of the policy have turned out in force at school board meetings. They argue that Policy 443 restricts parents’ right to be involved in their children’s lives, taking particular issue with its confidentiality requirements.
Jim Lehmann has galvanized many of these parents through his organization Transparency in Education. A recently retired bank executive, Lehmann became interested in gender identity and school policy a little over a year ago, he said in a recent interview.
Lehmann takes issue with almost every aspect of Policy 443, but said the parental notification element was one of the most important to him.
Agreeing to call a child by a new name or pronoun is a type of therapy, Lehmann argued. He said schools should not be allowed to do this without informing the child’s parents.
“The policy says you’re going to keep secrets from parents if the parents are deemed not to be supportive,” said Tom Neumark, who also is opposed to Policy 443 and has worked closely with Lehmann in attempting to discredit it. “How do you determine that?”
When the elected school board sets a policy, which outlines the broad philosophies the district should use to approach a topic, FCPS leaders develop a corresponding regulation, which give more specific guidance on day-to-day implementation.
The FCPS regulation that corresponds with Board Policy 443, Regulation 400-36, directs school employees to immediately offer to convene a support team if a student shares that they are questioning their gender. That support team may include counselors, social workers, psychologists and the student’s parents, the regulation says.
The privacy and confidentiality section of the regulation also says that parents or guardians “will be contacted any time there is a health or safety concern regarding the student.”
“Every effort shall be made to encourage and support communication between transgender and gender nonconforming students and the student’s parent/guardian,” the regulation says. “School staff shall work to both support student needs as well as respect the rights of the parent/guardian to have access to student records in compliance with federal and state law.”
In short, school employees always encourage — but never force — a student to share their stated gender identity with their parents, said school board Vice President Dean Rose.
Those opposed to Policy 443 say that’s not enough. Those who support the policy say it’s vital for students to be able to choose when and with whom they share personal information.
“If a child feels he, she or they are not able to share their gender identity with their parents, then there’s a reason,” said Peter Brehm, treasurer of The Frederick Center’s board of directors. “They either have heard or assessed that the family is not ready for them to share their authentic selves.”
Students should be able to trust that their consent matters to their teachers, Brehm and others said, even if they have loving parents at home.
Fair said he did not come out to his parents — whom he described as affirming — until he was 19 years old, even though they had encouraged him to do so sooner. It didn’t matter: He didn’t feel ready sooner, he said.
“All it did was force me further in,” Fair said of his parents’ attempt to hasten his coming out. “When I finally did come out, the first thing I told them was, ‘I’m sharing this with you, and I don’t want you sharing this with anyone else, because it’s my right and my identity.’”
Lehmann and Neumark have drafted their own alternative to Policy 443. Their plan has gained traction among some local parents.
The 27-page document is written like an FCPS policy. It says teachers must use “biologically accurate pronouns” for students unless their parents have “specifically requested in writing that different pronouns be used.”
Parents shouldn’t be excluded unless Child Protective Services determines they pose a danger to their child, Neumark said.
The document also advocates reversing every other element of Policy 443, including its provisions on sports participation and overnight trips.
Scores of people have spoken at recent school board meetings in support of this document and against FCPS’ approach to students’ gender identity.
Some have implied or expressly stated that Policy 443’s bathroom and locker room guidelines put children in danger of sexual assault, perpetuating misconceptions about transgender people.
But scores of people steadfastly support Policy 443, too, Fair said.
In about two dozen handwritten letters collected by The Frederick Center and shared with the school board and the News-Post, students from across Frederick County expressed what the policy meant to them.
“We’re just kids,” one Brunswick Middle School student wrote. “Kids who want to grow up happy, not scared. Please, help us. Keep Policy 443.”
An Oakdale High School student wrote that they used to live in North Carolina, where they faced bullying and threats that made their life “miserable.”
“Now that I live in Frederick County, I feel much safer because I know when someone is threatening me, I can report it and people will do something about it,” the letter said.
“I beg you to see our inherent humanity,” another student wrote.
Amilynn Adams, vice chair of The Frederick Center’s board of directors, said local efforts to replace Policy 443 relied on the same messaging being used to pass anti-trans bills in states like Texas, Alabama, Tennessee and others.
“The story from my perspective is not 443,” said Adams, a transgender woman and veteran who publicly announced her identity in 2016, the very day the U.S. lifted its ban on transgender people in the military, according to a 2021 interview with U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin.
At 45, she became the most senior openly trans person on active duty, Raskin said.
“The story is — where did this all of a sudden come from?,” Adams said. “How does this group fit into the larger context and cultural war around trans rights?”
Out of the seven elected school board members, only Nancy Allen said she was in favor of changes to Policy 443. She said she supports the changes outlined in Lehmann and Neumark’s document.
“Until a child is of age to make decisions themselves,” Allen said, “the parents should be brought into the conversation.”
Allen acknowledged, though, that her view didn’t currently have the support necessary to move forward.
Still, Lehmann, Neumark and other parents say they plan to continue their calls for revision.
“We’re not going to stop,” Lehmann said.