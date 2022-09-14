The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday voted unanimously to begin the search for an independent firm to audit its special education programs.
The vote came at the recommendation of a Blue Ribbon Task Force that formed in the wake of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the misuse of seclusion and restraint in Frederick County Public Schools.
The task force met six times in May and June and emerged with a list of 13 recommendations for the school board. The recommendation to "explore a neutral third party to evaluate, investigate and audit all of the specialized programs" was the most popular one among the roughly 20 members of the committee, said FCPS Student Services Director and committee co-chair Dana Falls.
Falls and FCPS Special Education Director Troy Keller presented all of the task force's recommendations to the board Wednesday, speaking in detail about the group's work for the first time since it was established.
Deputy Superintendent Mike Markoe formed the task force in January, after the DOJ investigation revealed widespread problems in the district's approach to students with disabilities.
Half of the task force members were FCPS employees, and the other half were parents or community members. The group initially came up with 48 recommendations, then narrowed its list down to 13 through a survey that asked members to rank their priorities.
The audit was the highest-ranked recommendation, Falls said Wednesday.
The board's vote means the system will put out a Request for Proposal (RFP) in an effort to find a vendor that could complete the work.
Board members and FCPS employees said Wednesday they would like the audit to be comprehensive. Member Liz Barrett said the firm should take a "bird's-eye view" and look into issues related to staff allocation, Individualized Education Plan writing, and more.
Keller said he oversaw a similar audit in another school district. He warned the board that the process could be costly.
"It's just money," board member Sue Johnson later said. "We're trying to impact the lives of our students. ... We need to get this work done."
Keller also said there would likely be only a few firms qualified to do the type of in-depth investigation the board is requesting. In his experience, he said, that involves weeks of interviews and data analysis on issues specific to special education.
"It takes a very specialized skill set," he said. "It can be a major lift."
The board on Wednesday also discussed the other 12 task force recommendations. Superintendent Cheryl Dyson said the district would work to put together a cost analysis for each.
She said the district needs to focus on rebuilding trust with the community.
"This is, like, the technical part of this," Dyson said of the recommendations. "We still have to repair harm that we've done to our families."
She added that she would like to see the system prioritize a recommendation to establish an advocacy center to support families with special needs children, many of whom, she said, have lost faith in the school system.
Keller said the board likely wouldn't have results from the audit until the spring.
